Catching up with Tim Bezbatchenko: Crew’s GM on team performance, summer transfer window, youth movement, more

The Columbus Crew is more than halfway through the 2023 Major League Soccer season, and things are going well for the Black & Gold. Under the guidance of first-year head coach Wilfried Nancy, Columbus has played 22 games with a 10-6-6 record. The Crew is currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak and is in fifth place in a challenging Eastern Conference. With 36 points accumulated thus far, the Black & Gold are in a favorable position to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs, aiming to reclaim the trophy they won in 2020.

As the All-Star break approaches next week and a month-long pause in MLS play is scheduled to accommodate the new League’s Cup, it is an opportune time to catch up with Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

The first noteworthy aspect of the Crew’s season isn’t solely the team’s performance on the field, although that has been impressive. It is the transformation that occurred in downtown Columbus this summer at Lower.com Field.

When the Haslam and Edwards families acquired the Black & Gold in 2019, their commitment to establishing this club as one of the best in MLS included constructing a new stadium in a more favorable location than Historic Crew Stadium. Witnessing the progress and the final result of the $314 million soccer venue, the goal was to make it a top destination for Columbus residents.

And that goal has been achieved.

In the 12 home games played this season, Lower.com Field has averaged an attendance of 20,227 fans. If this trend continues, it would surpass last season’s record of 19,237 attendees. The Crew has sold out Lower.com Field for nine consecutive matches and has achieved a total of 10 sellouts thus far in 2023.

It is hardly coincidental that the Black & Gold have secured an 8-1-3 record at Lower.com Field this year.

“We can really feel the excitement around this team,” Bezbatchenko said. “There’s certainly a buzz in the city. I’ve lived here a long time, on and off, and there’s certain years that sort of stand out. Clearly back in ’96 (the team’s first year), or ’99, when we opened the stadium. But right now, what’s happening down at Lower.com Field is really neat to see, and just to be a part of it.

“I feel very grateful to be part of this club and to be in the stadium, in the venue when our stands and our fans are vocal, and they’re passionate and are part of the action and are participating. And you can really see how the team is feeding off their energy. And so really want to thank our supporters for their passion. It’s getting really loud in there. It’s getting really loud there. And I think for some fans, maybe too loud. So we’ve got to figure that out. But excited about what’s happening.”

While attendance has steadily increased since Lower.com Field opened in July 2021, the results on the field have not always mirrored that success. In the latter half of the 2021 season after the stadium’s inauguration, Columbus went 7-5-2. Similarly, the Crew had a home record of 7-4-6 last year. However, this season, Lower.com Field has transformed into the formidable fortress it was envisioned to be, with the Nordecke section resonating with fervor and the remaining seats consistently filled.

As previously mentioned, the Black & Gold are in a promising position as they enter this extended break from league play. They are well-positioned to secure a playoff spot, sitting 10 points above the cutoff line. While FC Cincinnati is dominating in the race for the Supporters’ Shield and the top spot in the East, Columbus is only four points behind the second-place team in the conference.

Much credit goes to Nancy, who was an exciting addition in the offseason after guiding CF Montreal to the team’s best-ever finish last season, securing second place in the East. It was expected that Nancy’s distinctive approach and formation, which differ significantly from the Crew’s previous two head coaches, might take a year or so to take hold, as was the case in Montreal. However, the Black & Gold have quickly adapted and have become one of the most entertaining teams to watch in MLS, finding their stride under Nancy in just a matter of months.

A significant part of Columbus’ appeal and the success this season can be attributed to the team’s attacking prowess. The Crew leads the league with 43 goals scored in 2023, as Nancy encourages an aggressive offensive style of play from his team.

Of course, having two of MLS’s top attacking options in playmaker Lucas Zelarayan and Designated Player striker Cucho Hernandez certainly helps, but Nancy has played a role in unlocking their potential. Zelarayan, who is tied for the team lead with eight goals, has also contributed seven assists, making him a contender for the league’s MVP. While Hernandez hasn’t scored as much as expected, he leads the Black & Gold with 10 assists.

However, Columbus’ attacking prowess extends beyond just two players. Forward Christian Ramirez has already scored eight goals this year, coming close to his career-high of 14, and Hernandez has contributed five goals along with his playmaking abilities. In total, 13 Crew players have found the back of the net, with contributions coming from every position on the field.

Nancy’s Black & Gold side is built on the ability to push numbers forward and create scoring opportunities through various means. It has proven challenging for opponents to handle the continuous assault on their defenses, resulting in Columbus being held scoreless in only one game this year.

“We feel good about where we are,” Bezbatchenko said. “Certainly in the offensive part of the field and the attacking third, we’re making progress. We’re obviously first in the league inn goal scored with 43 goals. Goal differential, I think we’re third (second). So we’re in a good place from production, right? How we are advancing the ball up the field, getting into the penalty area, getting into half spaces and creating goalscoring opportunities. It’s the hardest thing to do in the game, and we’re doing it well. And credit to our coaching staff and the players for embracing the principles of play.”

What has prevented the Black & Gold from mounting a serious challenge for the top of the East and the Supporters’ Shield is their defense. Columbus ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of goals conceded this season. The Crew’s 30 goals conceded is the most among the top eight teams in the overall standings.

This outcome is not surprising given Nancy’s philosophy, which emphasizes pushing players forward in the attack and typically leaves only two defenders to handle any potential counter attacks. This was similarly observed with Montreal last year, where Nancy’s team scored 63 goals but also conceded 50.

What makes the Black & Gold exciting to watch is their willingness to attack, essentially making their offensive prowess their defense. If the team can maintain possession and force the opponent to defend, Columbus doesn’t need to keep many players back. The Crew has the highest possession percentage in MLS this year, with 56.7 percent. However, goals are conceded when the Black & Gold don’t have the ball or when defensive mistakes occur.

“In terms of improvement, we risk going forward, we try to get numbers forward, and sometimes that leaves you open in the back,” Bezbatchenko admitted. “But really proud of our group along the backline who have handled the pressure, who can defend, as Coach will say, 1 v. 1.”

Fortunately, Columbus has found some reliable defensive players. Although it took time, center backs Milos Degenek, Gustavo Vallecilla and Steven Moreira formed a productive back three before injuries sidelined Degenek and Vallecilla for several weeks. These injuries forced a makeshift backline that included fullback Malte Amundsen on the left and midfielder Sean Zawadzki on the right, supporting Moreira in a back three.

Both trios have faced challenges, but they have also shown positive aspects. The initial group, with the exception of Moreira, who is a converted fullback, focused more on defensive stability and effectively winning balls with two natural center backs. The group featuring Amundsen and Zawadzki displayed more mobility in the attack and better ball possession once they settled into their new roles.

With the recent signing of Yevhen Cheberko, who primarily plays as a left center back, and the return of Josh Williams to full fitness following a preseason injury, Nancy now has multiple options in defense.

“We are in a position where we have flexibility,” Bezbatchenko said of the defense. “So if we need the traditional sort of national center back to hold things down, we have that. If we want a player that is midfield converted to center back, which allows us to move the ball off the field in a different way, we have that. So I feel like we’re in a very good position.”

Certainly, a conversation with the Crew’s general manager in July would inevitably touch upon the topic of the transfer window. The Black & Gold have already completed one move this month, officially acquiring Cheberko from NK Osijek of the Croatian First Division. However, Cheberko has yet to make an appearance for Columbus as he works his way back to fitness, having not played since March, and adjusts to Nancy’s expectations for a center back.

With the transfer window remaining open until Aug. 2, there is still time for the Crew to make further moves. Will the Black & Gold be active in the next two weeks?

“Like I said, we’re in the mix,” Bezbatchenko said. “The window is open. We’re always looking to improve, but the best position is you don’t need to, and we’re very comfortable with this roster.”

That’s where Columbus currently stands. The team is performing well, and the desired results have been coming, potentially even faster than anticipated. If there is an opportunity to make a move that strengthens the Crew, possibly propelling the team up the standings and enabling a deep playoff run, then they will make that move. If not, Bezbatchenko, Nancy and the rest of the staff have confidence in the current roster to continue evolving and improving, and they are content to see what this group can achieve.

“We’re looking at options in multiple positions,” Bezbatchenko said. “We need to keep this roster competitive. Watching training out there. It’s extremely competitive. You can’t pick out frankly, who will be the starting 11 when you look out on the field right now and that’s exciting.”

Nancy recently expressed his preference for conducting business in the offseason, as he places great emphasis on team chemistry, which is primarily built during preseason. While he is open to adding a player mid-year, he prefers to focus on offseason signings.

However, that may not always be feasible, and the summer transfer window can also be utilized to secure players who may not have an immediate impact but could become crucial in the future.

“We like to be a transfer window ahead, maybe even two,” Bezbatchenko said. “So some moves that we would maybe do in the summer would be something that would help us now, but maybe it’s more forward-looking. And I think that’s important in the salary cap world where our offseason is short. And so you maybe can’t make all the moves that you want in that period, and so maybe you’d make one in the summer.”

While discussing potential new additions is always exciting, the Black & Gold have done an excellent job of assembling an enticing roster. Bezbatchenko and his staff have been successful in player acquisition, setting the team up for success.

Some of these moves, such as the signing of Ramirez from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC this offseason, may not have garnered much attention initially but have proven to be astute business decisions. As previously mentioned, Ramirez is currently tied for the team lead in goals and is on track to set an individual record for goals scored in MLS.

Amundsen was acquired in late April through a trade with New York City FC. This acquisition came shortly after starting wing back Will Sands suffered a torn ACL, providing Columbus with an experienced MLS player who fit Nancy’s desired role. Amundsen has showcased his versatility, with the majority of his 11 starts for the Crew coming at left center back.

While neither of these additions made headlines across MLS, both players have been vital for the Black & Gold. Bezbatchenko believes that there is a common thread that has contributed to the success of Ramirez and Amundsen in Columbus.

“They’re good guys,” the GM said. “You talked to Chris and he talked to Malte and they’re just good guys you like to have around this club. And I think that helps. So Chris becomes a sort of a glue because of his background, his ability to speak English and Spanish. And then Malte with some of the European players and he already knows the league, has won a championship in New York City FC. So there’s these other intangibles that that’s what sort of, we feel like, can make the difference in whether or not they’re going to have an immediate impact when you acquire them.”

This emphasis on character and team cohesion has been a recurring theme for the Crew under Bezbatchenko’s leadership, and it has been further emphasized under Nancy. A player must not only fit the team from an on-field perspective but also seamlessly integrate within the team’s locker room culture.

There has been a notable shift in the club’s focus towards developing more young talent than in previous years. While the Crew Academy has been in existence for several years, there had not been a steady stream of players from the academy making their way to the first team, as is common in clubs worldwide. Bezbatchenko aimed to change that.

Even before Nancy’s arrival, there has been an increase in the number of young players, referred to as Homegrown players by the league, making their way to the Black & Gold first team. Nancy’s willingness to provide opportunities to younger players, regardless of their age, as long as they can perform, has played a significant role in getting these young talents more playing time.

For instance, central midfielder Aidan Morris appeared in 27 games last year, but this season, the 21-year-old has become a full-time starter after Artur’s departure to the Houston Dynamo during the offseason. Morris has blossomed into one of the best young midfielders in MLS this season, playing alongside Darlington Nagbe. He has earned opportunities with the United States Men’s National Team and received his first All-Star selection.

There are other young players who have established themselves as starters or valuable contributors this year. Second-year professional Patrick Schulte took the opportunity to become the team’s primary goalkeeper due to Eloy Room’s absences, impressing to the point that Room and the club have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. Will Sands would still be the team’s starting left wing back if not for his season-ending knee injury. Zawadzki was ready when called upon. Wing back Mohamed Farsi and forward Jacen Russell-Rowe were initially acquired last year to be part of Columbus Crew 2, but both have earned first-team contracts.

At this stage of the season, it is difficult to envision the Crew without the contributions of these young players, given the impact they have made.

“The vision of the club is to take advantage of local, young talent and increase access to the game, and then develop players that then know the values of our city in the Midwest,” Bezbatchenko said. “And we feel like it’s much better, the area and the region, is much better than a lot of us had anticipated, frankly.

“Over the last few years, we’ve really invested in this space and credit to Mark Nichols, Kelvin Jones and our whole Crew 2 and the pathway, because now all of a sudden, you’ve seen these players push through and show that they’re capable of playing at the highest level, and you don’t necessarily have to acquire all your talent overseas. And that’s what we believe is sustainable is the ability to move players along in an efficient way, in an economic way. And they reflect the values of the club.”

Of course, there will always be a need to sign players, and fans have not seen the last of signings like Zelarayan or Hernandez. However, providing opportunities for local players or young talents whom other clubs may have undervalued to make an impact will serve as the foundation for the Crew’s future.