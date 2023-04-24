The Crew set to acquire left back Malte Amundsen from New York City FC

On the final day of the MLS primary transfer window, the Columbus Crew made a move to help ensure their stability defensively as the season progresses. The Crew acquired left back Malte Amundsen from New York City FC in exchange for allocation money on Monday evening sources familiar with the terms of the deal confirmed to Massive Report. The Athletic’s Tom Bogert was the first to report this trade.

The 25-year-old Dane joined NYCFC in February 2021 for a fee of 10 million Danish Krone, the equivalent of approximately $1.5 million. In his debut MLS season, Amundsen was more of a rotation player, balancing left back duties with Gudi Thórarinsson. Amundsen started 14 of his 32 MLS appearances in 2021, taking part in three of City’s four playoff matches as the team won its first-ever MLS Cup trophy.

In 2022, Amundsen solidified his place in NYCFC’s first team. He started 23 of his 27 MLS appearances and was in the squad that lifted the 2022 edition of the Campeones Cup following a 2-0 win against then-Liga MX champions, Atlas.

This move comes just two days after Black & Gold wing back Will Sands suffered an apparent long-term knee injury in the 1-0 defeat away to Charlotte FC. While the club has not updated on the severity of Sands’ injury, it is feared that the young defender could be out for the remainder of the 2023 season and it seems as though this transfer is a reaction to the injury.

Sands has played a crucial role in what has been a breakout season for the former New York City Homegrown product. He provided an incredible assist to set up forward Max Arfsten’s debut Crew goal in the 91st minute in the 6-1 demolition of Atlanta United on March 25. His solo run turned heads and earned him a spot in the MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 5. Regardless of the injury, the Crew hopes Sands makes a speedy recovery. For the time being, however, it’s promising to see the front office making moves late in the transfer window to provide coverage.

Amundsen began his professional career at HB Køge, spending three seasons with the team in the 1. Division, the second division of Danish soccer. He made 60 appearances for the side before earning a transfer to Norwegian side Rosenborg Ballklub in January 2018. Amundsen spent the 2018-19 season on loan to Eintracht Braunschweig, making 13 total appearances as Braunschweig placed 16th in the 3. Liga, the third division of German soccer. Upon the return from his loan, Amundsen made his way back to Denmark, signing a contract with Vejle Boldklub. This move proved essential to Amundsen’s development, as the fullback made 53 total appearances and scored two goals while helping Vejle achieve promotion back to the Danish Superliga for the 2020/2021 season.

As part of Denmark’s youth setup, Amundsen made three appearances for Denmark’s Under-18 national team, eight for the U-19 national team and one appearance for the U-20 national team.

Former NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila praised Amundsen highly upon his arrival to the club in 2021, admiring his ability to pose a threat at both ends of the field. “He is a very good 1 v. 1 defender and likes to get stuck into tackles. His work rate is incredible, and he will give everything he has for all 90 minutes,” Deila said. “Modern fullbacks must be able to attack and Malte likes to get forward and provide service into the box.”