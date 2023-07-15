Massive Scouting Report: Portland Timbers

The Columbus Crew heads to the Pacific Northwest this Saturday for the team’s last match before the league-wide long break for Leagues Cup. The Crew hasn’t lost in eight matches but has just two points in the last two matches.

A challenging trip out west becomes more difficult as the Black & Gold will be without head coach Wilfried Nancy and Designated Player striker Cucho Hernandez who each received red cards in a controversial 1-1 draw last week against New York City FC. These are big shoes to fill, as Columbus will need leadership from the rest of the staff on the sideline and another creative player to replace the team’s top assist man in 2023.

Regardless, the Crew has a chance to snag three points on the road against a struggling Timbers team. Here’s what to expect Saturday.

Portland Timbers at a Glance:

Record: 5-8-9, 23 points

League Form: D, L, D, L, D

Leading Scorer: Franck Boli (6)

Assist Leader: Santiago Moreno (4)

Player to Watch: Evander

Evander is in his first year in MLS after joining Portland from FC Midtjylland in Denmark. The 25-year-old Brazilian has been an impact player for the Timbers this year.

The attacking midfielder, who should return from suspension in this match, makes Portland tick on the attack. Evander often operates in the central part of the attack and is great at wiggling out of tight spaces. He also excels at playing the final pass, as well as finishing off attacking moves. Mixed with the ability to finish from distance, as well as make darting runs into the attack, Evander is the man to watch for the Black & Gold defense on Saturday.

How Portland plays:

The Timbers have struggled to find a rhythm thus far in 2023. However, head coach Giovanni Savarese has a style of play and hasn’t steered away from it despite the seson’s struggles.

Savarese has never cared much about possession, and his side reflects that as Portland is second to last in MLS in terms of keeping the ball. The Timbers prefer to concede possession to the opponent and attack on the counter after defending in a mid-block in order to draw the opposition out.

Portland’s Passes Allowed Per Defensive Action is 11.5, which is about average for the league. This means that the Timbers, who typically operate in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formation in order to stay compact defensively and provide an outlet to the attack, are willing to sit in that mid-block defensive shape before looking to win the ball and attack on the counter.

How the Crew can win: