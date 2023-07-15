Massive Scouting Report: Portland Timbers

The Columbus Crew heads to the Pacific Northwest this Saturday for the team’s last match before the league-wide long break for Leagues Cup. The Crew hasn’t lost in eight matches but has just two points in the last two matches.
A challenging trip out west becomes more difficult as the Black & Gold will be without head coach Wilfried Nancy and Designated Player striker Cucho Hernandez who each received red cards in a controversial 1-1 draw last week against New York City FC. These are big shoes to fill, as Columbus will need leadership from the rest of the staff on the sideline and another creative player to replace the team’s top assist man in 2023.
Regardless, the Crew has a chance to snag three points on the road against a struggling Timbers team. Here’s what to expect Saturday.
Portland Timbers at a Glance:
Record: 5-8-9, 23 points
League Form: D, L, D, L, D
Leading Scorer: Franck Boli (6)
Assist Leader: Santiago Moreno (4)
Player to Watch: Evander
Evander is in his first year in MLS after joining Portland from FC Midtjylland in Denmark. The 25-year-old Brazilian has been an impact player for the Timbers this year.
The attacking midfielder, who should return from suspension in this match, makes Portland tick on the attack. Evander often operates in the central part of the attack and is great at wiggling out of tight spaces. He also excels at playing the final pass, as well as finishing off attacking moves. Mixed with the ability to finish from distance, as well as make darting runs into the attack, Evander is the man to watch for the Black & Gold defense on Saturday.
How Portland plays:
The Timbers have struggled to find a rhythm thus far in 2023. However, head coach Giovanni Savarese has a style of play and hasn’t steered away from it despite the seson’s struggles.
Savarese has never cared much about possession, and his side reflects that as Portland is second to last in MLS in terms of keeping the ball. The Timbers prefer to concede possession to the opponent and attack on the counter after defending in a mid-block in order to draw the opposition out.
Portland’s Passes Allowed Per Defensive Action is 11.5, which is about average for the league. This means that the Timbers, who typically operate in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formation in order to stay compact defensively and provide an outlet to the attack, are willing to sit in that mid-block defensive shape before looking to win the ball and attack on the counter.
How the Crew can win:
- Rest defense. Since Portland prefers to attack on the counter, the Black & Gold need to be well organized and prepared in rest defense. If Columbus stays organized, it will help the visitors dictate play and limit the Timbers’ attacking options.
- Draw out Portland’s press. The Crew needs to be patient in order to draw the Timbers out of the team’s defensive shape. If the Black & Gold can move the ball quickly and effectively in possession, they will be able to attract the defense toward the ball and exploit the space behind. Doing so will allow Columbus plenty of space to attack and get in behind the Portland defense.
- Handle the pressure. Providence Park isn’t an easy place to play and the Crew will need to handle that environment well. The Timbers hope to earn the team’s first win in three weeks, meaning the atmosphere will be tense. If the Black & Gold allow Portland to have life, the stadium will come alive. But an early goal by Columbus, or keeping the Timbers scoreless and frustrated, could less to restlessness in the stands and mounting pressure on the home side in which the Crew can capitalize.