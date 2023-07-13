The Crew, Eloy Room to agree to mutual contract termination

The Columbus Crew and Eloy Room are set to agree to a mutual terminate of the goalkeeper’s contract, sources close to the situation informed Massive Report. Room will now become a free agent and able to sign elsewhere after a disappointing 2023 season with the Crew.

The decision to part ways with Room comes not as a surprise to those who have followed the situation this year. The specifics surrounding the termination remain undisclosed, but it appears to be a decision made in the best interest of both Room and the club.

Room has only featured in three MLS games so far this season, playing 270 minutes and earning just one clean sheet. The goalkeeper did not start the season as the team’s No. 1 due to visa issues, causing him to miss the opener away to the Philadelphia Union. In the early stages of the season, Room also dealt with a knee injury keeping him sidelined for multiple games, in which second-year goalkeeper Patrick Schulte excelled and has taken over as the starter for the Black & Gold.

After joining the club as a free agent on July 5, of 2019 from PSV Eindhoven, Room has tallied over 8,000 minutes and registered 25 clean sheets in his five year tenure in Columbus. Catching the attention of the Crew during the 2018 Gold Cup, Room was the replacement for the departed Zack Steffen who signed a deal with Manchester City.

Room then helped the Black & Gold lift the MLS Cup in 2020, guiding Columbus to the team’s second championship in franchise history. During the 2020 season, Room played just half the games as he missed time due to illness. In that time, Room was able to post 1,511 minutes, tallied seven clean sheets and allowed 15 goals.

The Dutch goalkeeper has drawn interest from his former club Vitesse, who were waiting for the green light to make the move for Room. It is expected the goalkeeper will now sign with the club which helped him start his professional career.

Room made a salary of $898,000 according to contract information provided by the MLS Players’ Association. He will will leave approximately half of that money on the table and the Crew will waive the club option for next season that was in Room’s contract