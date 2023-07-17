The Crew, Eloy Room officially agree to mutual contract termination

The Columbus Crew and Eloy Room have agreed to a mutual termination of the goalkeeper’s contract. This was initially confirmed by sources to Massive Report late last week but was officially announced by the club on Monday. Room is now a free agent and able to sign elsewhere after a disappointing 2023 season with the Crew.

The decision to part ways with Room comes not as a surprise to those who have followed the situation this year. The specifics surrounding the termination remain undisclosed, but it appears to be a decision made in the best interest of both Room and the club.

“Since joining the Crew in the summer of 2019, Eloy has consistently been a great teammate and leader for our club on the pitch and in the community. We appreciate his great contributions to the Black & Gold, including his key role in helping us lift the MLS Cup in 2020,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in the official announcement. “Through open, respectful conversations, the club and Eloy collectively determined it was best to allow him to become a free agent and explore opportunities to play more significant minutes elsewhere. We wish him well as he moves to a new club, and he will always be able to call Columbus home.”

Room has only featured in three MLS games so far this season, playing 270 minutes and earning just one clean sheet. The goalkeeper did not start the season as the team’s No. 1 due to visa issues, causing him to miss the opener away to the Philadelphia Union. In the early stages of the season, Room also dealt with a knee injury keeping him sidelined for multiple games, in which second-year goalkeeper Patrick Schulte excelled and has taken over as the starter for the Black & Gold.

After joining the club as a free agent on July 5, of 2019 from PSV Eindhoven, Room has tallied over 8,000 minutes and registered 25 clean sheets in his five year tenure in Columbus. Catching the attention of the Crew during the 2018 Gold Cup, Room was the replacement for the departed Zack Steffen who signed a deal with Manchester City.

Room then helped the Black & Gold lift the MLS Cup in 2020, guiding Columbus to the team’s second championship in franchise history. During the 2020 season, Room played just half the games as he missed time due to illness. In that time, Room was able to post 1,511 minutes, tallied seven clean sheets and allowed 15 goals.

“I want to thank the city of Columbus for welcoming me as it did, the Columbus Crew for bringing me in, my teammates for the countless battles, and the staff for everything they do. Most importantly, I want to thank the best fans in MLS for the endless support,” Room said in the release. “My time at the Crew was extremely special. We’ve shared some incredible moments that I will never forget like winning the MLS Cup, and I’m going to miss having the Nordecke behind me. Today, I leave as a player, but join as a fan. Columbus Crew will forever be a part of me.”

The Dutch goalkeeper has drawn interest from his former club Vitesse, who were waiting for the green light to make the move for Room. It is expected the goalkeeper will now sign with the club which helped him start his professional career.

Room made a salary of $898,000 according to contract information provided by the MLS Players’ Association. He will will leave approximately half of that money on the table and the Crew will waive the club option for next season that was in Room’s contract