Massive Predictions: Crew at Portland Timbers

The Columbus Crew’s 2023 season continues on Saturday night with a road trip to face the Portland Timbers. This match followed the controversial 1-1 draw against New York City FC at Lower.com Field last week that saw the Black & Gold play much of the second half with 10 men and extend their unbeaten streak to eight games.

The Timbers sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with 23 points through 22 matches played. Portland enters Saturday’s game with a relatively clean injury report, with just midfielders Eryk Williamson and David Ayala out with knee injuries. The Timbers, however, have had time to adjust to both injuries, as neither player has played more than six games this season.

Columbus also is healthy heading into the match with Will Sands remaining the only player out with his ACL injury. The Crew will, however, be without striker Cucho Hernandez and head coach Wilfried Nancy, as both received red cards in the previous match.

Can the Black & Gold return to winning ways against the Timbers? The Massive Report staff gives their predictions for this match.

Patrick Murphy

The Crew on an unbeaten run heading to a tough place to play against a team that has struggled this season but is in desperate need of a positive result. Where have I heard that before? That was exactly the situation the Black & Gold faced a month ago when traveling to New York City FC.

That game, however, didn’t have the obstacles that this game against the Portland Timbers does. First, the trip wasn’t as far (although the Providence Park field is at least normal size). Second, Columbus had Wilfried Nancy and Cucho Herandez for that game against Yankee Stadium, something that will not be the case in this contest.

For me, this game plays out similarly with the Crew playing well enough to win, likely holding a lead in the second half, but not being able to hold on as the two teams split the points.

Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 1

Collin Johnson

The Crew heads west to Portland without the team’s striker and manager but (likely) with the help of midfielder Aidan Morris and a fully healthy backline for the first time in recent memory. Columbus salvaged a result in last week’s debacle at home against NYCFC and has stretched the team’s unbeaten run to eight matches. There is frustration from grabbing only two points from a match away to last place Inter Miami and a subsequent home match against NYCFC but the streak remains. Meanwhile, the Timbers are winless in five matches and have a Designated Player actively seeking a trade away from the team.

Saturday is the Black & Gold’s final match before the month-long Leagues Cup break and will go a long way toward setting expectations for the rest of the season. A win, and some help, could see the Crew head into the break in third place in the East while a loss could see the team enter the break in seventh. Those slots don’t matter a ton right now but with no MLS play for a month, it will be all anyone remembers until Hell is Real in August. Columbus will give the team’s all in Portland but a win on the road, especially out west, is always tough to come by.

Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 1

Drew McDaniel

Without head coach Wilfried Nancy and striker Cucho Hernandez, Crew will travel to Portland, looking for a road win against the Timbers. No road trip to the West Coast is easy, especially when the team is missing a coach and a top player, but Columbus has the ability and should have the fire and confidence needed to win the match against a struggling Portland side. I expect Alexandru Matan to slot up for Hernandez and the return of Aidan Morris in midfield will lift the Black & Gold to an away victory.

Columbus Crew 2 Portland Timbers 1

Caleb Denorme

The Crew heads to Portland this weekend trying to get back into a run of good form after a few off performances. Columbus will look to get back to winning ways but will be without head coach Wilfred Nancy and forward Cucho Hernandez after both were shown red cards last week. All in all, the Black & Gold still have a strong squad and I think they will tough out a draw

Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 1

Ryan Schmitt

The Crew is down a starting striker and head coach for this road match. The previous two matches haven’t been up to standard in nearly every category, but this team has been resilient when faced with injuries this season. I think the Crew ends up winning in Portland. It won’t be a pretty win, but a win is a win.

Columbus Crew 2 Portland Timbers 1