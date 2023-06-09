The Crew signs Ukrainian defender Yevhen Cheberko

The Columbus Crew added a center back to the roster on Friday. The Black & Gold reached an agreement with Ukrainian defender Yevhen Cheberko, who most recently played in Hrvatska nogometna liga, the Croatian First League, for NK Osijek. This was first reported by The Columbus Dispatch and confirmed to Massive Report by sources close to the club prior to the official announcement.

Columbus has been actively seeking a center back since before the 2023 season. The Crew traded former captain and longtime center back Jonathan Mensah to the San Jose Earthquakes for $500,000 in General Allocation Money, with the intention of bringing in a younger center back who suits the possession style of play favored by new head coach Wilfried Nancy. The team initially targeted a defender based in Turkey but was unable to complete the deal due to the significant earthquake that struck the country.

“Yevhen is a talented player with a high ceiling who will help solidify the core of our backline and provide more tactical flexibility,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in the press release announcing the signing. “Yevhen has a nice balance of defensive and offensive attributes in his game and will be a welcomed addition during the summer transfer window. I’d like to recognize Issa Tall, Neil McGuinness and our entire leadership team who established strong processes to identify and recruit players like Yevhen who possess the characteristics we desire for our Club. Their efforts were critical to acquiring Yevhen, and we look forward to him joining us in Columbus and making an impact once the window opens.”

According to sources, Cheberko, 25, has been on the team’s radar for the past few months and fits the profile of what Nancy and Bezbatchenko were seeking in a left-footed center back. He brings experience from playing over 100 matches across three European countries and has represented the Ukrainian national team at various levels, earning one senior cap.

Specific details regarding the transfer fees were not disclosed. Cheberko’s new contract with the Crew runs through the 2026 season.

Starting his career at FC Dnipro in his native Ukraine, Cheberko made 15 appearances and scored two goals before moving to FC Zorya Luhansk in 2017. He played 62 matches for the club over three seasons. In 2020, he made his first move abroad, joining LASK. However, his time with the club was limited, playing only five matches before being loaned to NK Osijek in 2021. The Croatian side later made the move permanent by purchasing Cheberko from LASK. Since joining NK Osijek, he has made 61 appearances for the team, helping the team finish second in the league in 2020-21 and in the top three in the standings each of his three years with the club.

Internationally, Cheberko represented Ukraine from the Under-16 to Under-21 levels. He earned his sole senior appearance for the national team against France in October 2020.

Following the trade of Mensah and the failed overseas acquisition, the Crew secured Gustavo Vallecilla on loan from the Colorado Rapids in March. Although the Ecuadorian has made 10 appearances for the team, he has not provided the long-term solution at center back that the Black & Gold desired.

Injuries have plagued Columbus’ backline this season, with veteran center back Josh Williams yet to feature in a match due to an ankle injury sustained in preseason. Starter Milos Degenek played nine games before suffering an Achilles injury in late April. Both players have returned to training. Second-year center back Philip Quinton has been thrust into a significant role, starting in 10 out of 12 matches and playing the eighth-most minutes on the team.

In recent matches, coach Nancy has deployed fullbacks Malte Amundsen and Steven Moreira alongside young central midfielder Sean Zawadzki as makeshift center backs, resulting in two victories but also conceding three goals.

Cheberko will not be eligible to play for the Crew until the transfer window opens on July 5, but he can begin training with the team once the deal and his international paperwork are finalized. The defender will occupy one of the Black & Gold’s international roster spots.