Crew international duty round up

Three Columbus Crew players were called up for national team duty during the June FIFA international window. Midfielder Aidan Morris and goalkeeper Eloy Room will join the United States and Curacao, respectively, for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and midfielder Lucas Zelarayan will suit up for Armenia in their European Championship qualifiers.

MLS will not break for this window, so the players’ absences will be felt in some way. Here is how this international window will affect the Black & Gold.

Aidan Morris

The Crew’s Homegrown midfield has had a phenomenal season so far. His impressive form has awarded him the opportunity to play for the U.S. in the Gold Cup. This could see Morris earn his third cap with the USMNT and his first in a competitive tournament.

His selection could end the recent speculation that he might have decided to cap-tie himself to Canada. Morris’ father is Canadian and he is eligible to play for either national team. Morris was in the preliminary Nations League roster for Canada, but playing for the U.S for the Gold Cup confirms his commitment to the USMNT

The Americans have had some difficulty in the past year finding depth in the midfield, especially in the defensive holding role. Morris got an opportunity against Mexico earlier this year. A solid tournament performance would create more interest in Morris as a continued presence for the national team.

Camp for the Americans begins on June 20. The first group stage game for the USMNT is on June 24, the same day as the Crew hosts Nashville SC. The last match of the group is on July 2, a day after the Black & Gold host the New York Red Bulls. If the USMNT advance all the way to the Gold Cup final on July 16, Morris would also be unavailable for the match at Inter Miami, home against New York City FC and on the road at the Portland Timbers.

Columbus could find itself without the young midfielder for five matches. Head coach Wilfried Nancy could have a difficult decision to make regarding how he wants to replace Morris. Logical replacement Sean Zawadzki has filled in on the Crew’s depleted backline in recent matches. If Nancy doesn’t want to alter his current defensive foundation, he could call Isaiah Parente off the bench or dip into Crew 2 for a player like Thomas Roberts.

Nancy could also give Philip Quinton another opportunity in the back three and move Zawadzki back into the midfield pairing. The possible lengthy absence of Morris will continue to test the Black & Gold’s depth.

Eloy Room

Columbus’ veteran goalkeeper has been missing from the action for much of this year as he nurses a nagging knee injury. The 34 year old is seemingly fit and will have the opportunity to find his form with the Curaçao national team.

Curaçao will play in a friendly match on June 13 to prepare for the preliminary rounds of the Gold Cup, which start on June 16. If Curaçao makes it out of the prelims and advances to the larger group stage, Room could be gone for the same period as Morris.

If Curaçao fails to advance, Room would only miss Saturday’s game at NYCFC.

Room’s absence won’t be as difficult to manage as it would have been in the past. So far in 2023, Patrick Shulte has taken the reigns at goalkeeper and played well enough for there to be a discussion about Room regaining his place. in the starting lineup.

Room rose to prominence during this same tournament in 2019, as he helped Curaçao through the group stage and held the U.S. to one goal in their quarterfinal matchup. Room’s season hasn’t been off to the greatest start, but a solid performance in the Gold Cup could build some momentum, and perhaps propel him back into starting keeper conversation.

Lucas Zelarayan

The Crew’s Designated Player will travel to Europe this week to help Armenia qualify for the European Championship. Armenia plays Wales on June 16 and hosts Latvia on June 19.

Columbus will be without the team’s star No. 10 this weekend at Yankee Stadium, an unfortunate absence, as Crew fans will be left imagining what it would look like if Zelarayan launched another midfield bomb into the opposing net on such a small pitch.

Nancy will most likely slot midfielder Alexanndru Matan into the attacking triumvirate behind forward Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez.