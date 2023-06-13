Two Crew players named to MLS Team of the Matchday

The Columbus Crew earned an important 2-1 win at the Chicago Fire on Saturday and two players who played crucial roles in their victory have been recognized for their exceptional contributions. Midfielder Aidan Morris and forward Cucho Hernandez were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday this week, a well-deserved honor for both players.

Morris had a tough start to the match, along with several of his teammates. However, the midfielder rebounded, completing 90 percent of his passes, taking two shots and winning an aerial duel. Morris also snagged the assist on Lucas Zelarayan game-winning strike from midfield. Moreover, Morris showed great defensive awareness, making key interceptions and tackles to break down the opposition’s attacks.

Hernandez proved to be a game-changer. in the match The Colombian forward displayed his lethal finishing skills, getting on the scoresheet with his strike from distance that deflected off of a Fire defender and into the goal early on in the second half to give Columbus a 1-0 lead. This goal mark the eighth consecutive match with a goal contribution for Hernandez, tying him with Jeff Cunningham (2001) and Zelarayan (2021-22) for the longest such streaks in team history. Although the goals aren’t coming frequently like last year, Hernandez has still found a way to get the job done in helping the Crew gain crucial points.

Being named to the MLS Team of the Matchday is a testament to the exceptional performances of both Morris and Hernandez. This honor recognizes their skill, impact and influence on the outcome of Saturday’s game. Their inclusion in this select group of top performers highlights their importance to the Black & Gold and their ability to make a difference on the field.

Their contributions, along with those of their teammates, have helped propel the Crew to success in recent matches and demonstrate the club’s potential to compete for an MLS Cup playoff spot.