Lucas Zelarayan’s midfield strike lifts the Crew to 2-1 win at Chicago Fire

The Columbus Crew returned to normality after playing eight games in 28 days. On the back of a 4-2 win against Charlotte FC, the Crew went to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Fire, one of MLS’s worst sides this season and came away with a 2-1 thanks to a stoppage time midfield strike from playmaker Lucas Zelarayan

With a full week to prepare for the game for the first time in a while, the Black & Gold came out flat. Columbus played the first half on the defensive end, failing to create much against the home side.

A sloppy giveaway in the fourth minute saw the Fire quickly counter, but Chicago couldn’t make anything of the chance, ending in a corner kick.

The Crew’s first solid chance came in the 13th minute when forward Cucho Hernandez played in his strike partner Christian Ramirez, whose ensuing shot was blocked and cleared away. The Black & Gold were able to find a little rhythm, but not the right combination of passes in order to be threatening.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte had to play hero for Columbus when miscommunication between the backline saw former Crew forward Kei Kamara get a free look on goal. Kamara’s left-footed shot to the far post was met with a strong left-hand save by Schulte, keeping the score level 0-0 in the 24th minute.

Columbus was saved by the offside flag when left center back Malte Amundsen appeared to take down Brian Gutierrez at the top of the penalty box. After pulling out a yellow card, the center official checked with his linesman who had ruled Gutierrez was in an offside position prior to making a play on the ball.

The Crew’s best opportunity of the first half came in stoppage time when Zelarayan had a shot on goal from outside of the 18-yard box. However, Fire goalkeeper Spencer Richey was there to make the easy save on the Black & Gold’s top goal scorer.

Columbus started the second half on the front foot, taking a more aggressive approach to the game.

Hernandez almost broke the deadlock in the 47th minute when his solo run in on goal ended with a soft shot right at Richey for the easy save.

Columbus again came close to scoring early in the 47th minute when Hernandez got around a defender and centered a ball to the top of the six-yard box for Aidan Morris. The midfielder’s shot went just high over the crossbar.

The game changed in the 59th minute when Hernandez had a shot from distance deflected off of Federico Navarro and into the back of the net, giving the away side a 1-0 advantage. It was an ambition attempt — which would only be topped by Zelarayan’s later effort — that rewarded the Colombina striker. This goal marks Hernandez’s eighth consecutive game with a goal contribution, tied for the club record with Jeff Cunningham in 2001, and Zelarayan in 2021-22.

Chicago came close to equalizing in the 70th minute when Kacper Przybylko had a good shot on goal, but Schulte made the big stop. The chance, however, was waved off by the offside flag.

The home side again came close to scoring off of a free kick when Rafael Czichos got his head on the inswinging ball, but Schulte made the save to parry the ball to the left. The rebound shot from Przybylko hit the crossbar and Chicago could not find the game-tying goal.

However, the Fire got their goal in the 88th minute when Designated Player Xherdan Shaqiri put his shot past Schutle on time, leveling the score 1-1.

In second half stoppage time, Zelarayan decided to take matters into his own hands to prevent a draw. The Crew’s No. 10 found a loose ball in the team’s defensive half and he went for glory with a shot from inside the center circle. Noticing Richey was off of his line and outside of the box, Zelarayan took the shot and hit the back of the net, giving Columbus the 2-1 lead, and ultimately the win.

He does what he wants

Lucas Zelarayan is undoubtedly one of the greatest Columbus Crew players in history. The skillful midfielder is just a magician on the ball. Whether it’s giving assists, or shooting from 61 yards out, you have to give credit where it’s due. He’s a playmaker, and he’s loving his time in MLS and Columbus.

Don’t call it a streak

The Crew has won the team’s last three contests, outscoring their opponents 9-5. It’s too soon to call it a streak, but after having a tough stretch, it seems the Black & Gold are getting back to their old ways.

What’s next

Columbus is back on the road on Saturday, June 17 against New York City FC. Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. You can catch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, or follow along on the Massive Report Twitter account.