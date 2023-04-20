Crew’s Aidan Morris earns second USMNT cap in 1-1 draw vs. Mexico

The United States Men’s National Team played Mexico to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in Glendale, Arizona. The friendly was sandwiched between two MLS matchdays and featured a predominantly domestic lineup for both squads.

Columbus Crew Midfielder Aidan Morris earned a call-up to the squad with thanks too impressive early form in the young Major League Soccer season. The 21-year-old Homegrown product, who was called up to the U.S. team in January and made his debut, did not make it into Anthony Hudson’s starting lineup, with the interim head coach opting for a more veteran lead starting squad against the team’s biggest rivals.

The first half at State Farm Center played out to a rather dull and scoreless opening 45 minutes. Ten minutes into the second half, however, Mexico took the lead on a Uriel Antuna goal after a breakaway that started near midfield. In response to being down, Hudson switched his formation to a more attacking 3-4-3. With that change came Morris off the bench, appearing for his country for just the second time in his young career.

Morris had a number of touches and his patented high work rate was noticeable quickly after he came onto the pitch. The USMNT equalized in the 82nd minute with a Jesus Ferreira goal on a cross that the FC Dallas striker was just able to redirect into the bottom corner of the goal.

Morris did not see the score sheet or register any noticeable highlights, but his boost of energy was palpable. Any experience against a marquee opponent like Mexico on a big stage will go a long way in the midfielder’s professional development.

After another national team experience, this one against one of the best teams in CONCACAF will be an even bigger boost to Morris’ confidence after the young midfielder has started the 2023 season with three goals and one assist in eight games. He will look to build on that start and his national team appearance when he returns to the Crew.

The Black & Gold take on Charlotte FC on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. Morris only logged roughly 30 minutes of game time Wednesday, which will likely mean he is available for Columbus on the weekend..