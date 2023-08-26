Massive Scouting Report: Toronto FC

The Columbus Crew dominated the Hell is Real Derby last last Sunday, cruising to a 3-0 victory against rivals FC Cincinnati. The Black & Gold now turn their attention to another rivalry against Toronto FC

TFC comes to Columbus in the midst of a poor season. Sitting second to last in the Eastern Conference, and operating with an interim coach after parting ways with Bob Bradley earlier this year. This match is a great chance for the Crew to take three more points and continue making a climb up the East.

Let’s take a closer look at this game.

Toronto FC at a Glance:

Record: 3-10-12 (19 Points)

Leading Scorer: Federico Bernardeschi (5)

Assist Leader: Jonathan Osorio (4)

Player to Watch: Federico Bernardeschi

With reports of a disagreement between Lorenzo Insigne and interim head coach Terry Dunfield on Thursday, the Italian’s involvement in this game is questionable. Thus, the attacking load will fall on Bernardeschi’s shoulders.

Bernardeschi joined Toronto last summer from Italian giants Juventus. The 29-year-old Italian has scored 13 goals and recorded four assists in 35 appearances for the club. Bernardeschi is a left-footed player who usually operates on the right wing or central midfield, which allows him the ability to cut inside and attack centrally.

The midfielder excels at receiving the ball in between the midfield and defensive lines and attacking quickly. Bernardeschi’s shooting ability also opens up room for his teammates to attack behind the opponent. The Crew need to keep Bernardeschi at bay on Saturday in order to take all three points.

How Toronto plays:

Toronto interim coach Terry Dunfield hasn’t made many changes since taking charge in Toronto. Unfortunately for Dunfield, there hasn’t been much of a difference in results either. Dunfield’s TFC has rotated between a 4-3-3, 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1 foration in his time in charge, each with little success.

Much of the MO for Toronto has stayed the same tactically. TFC looks to maintain possession and push numbers into attack. The Reds have had a terribly hard time turning this possession into goals as they are in the bottom three in MLS in goals scored and expected goals.

Defensively, Toronto defends in a mid-block and looks to trap the ball in certain areas that differ based on their opponent.

How the Crew can win: