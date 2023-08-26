Predicted XI: Toronto FC

The Columbus Crew have a great chance to get six points this week with a victory against Toronto FC before going into three matches on the road. Toronto has lost the last nine games and is in a state of transition with an interim coach. Even though Toronto has struggled, Lorenzo Insigne and Fernando Bernardeschi have the quality to score goals. The Black & Gold cannot get complacent in this match.

Columbus has gotten healthy over the last couple of months and have stayed that way. Defender Wil Sands was seen on the practice field running, and while he is still a ways off from seeing any play time, it is always nice to see tangible progress from a player returning from injury.

A factor the coaching staff will need to consider is the road trip to the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. Does the Crew rotate with confidence against a struggling Toronto side? Here is how we predict the Black & Gold to lineup against Toronto:

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte will be riding a fresh wave of confidence after shutting out Supporters Shield leaders FC Cincinnati. The St. Louis native has shown he is ready and able to be the starting goalkeeper at the MLS level.

If Columbus wants to experiment along the backline, this is the match to do so. Defender Sean Zawadzki had arguably his best match at center back against FC Cincinnati, providing some critical clearances, one of which was off the goal line to keep Cincinnati from gaining any momentum. Joining Zawadzki on the backline will be defender Steven Moreira and new signing Yevhen Cheberko.

With Cheberko playing the left center back role, wing back Malte Amundsen will play in his more natural position. An attack-minded player, Amundsen has scored three goals this season from the wing back position, one in Leagues Cup play and two during the regular season. Wing back Julian Gressel will be on the right flank. Gressel featured well in his debut regular season match for Columbus.

Morris will continue his All-Star season with a start alongside fellow midfielder and captain Darlington Nagbe. The two played well in the return to MLS play against FC Cincinnati with Morris scoring the opening goal.

It is more likely that forward Diego Rossi gets his first start of his Crew tenure against Toronto than a midweek match in Houston. Rossi looked ready to play in his debut last Sunday but certainly needs time to connect and build chemistry with his teammates. The matchup against TFC should prove a good opportunity as the Black & Gold should be on the front foot most of the match. Starting alongside Rossi will be forwards Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez. Hernandez will likely play more of a creative role as a playmaker.