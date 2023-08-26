Crew blank Toronto FC, 2-0 behind Rossi, Russell-Rowe goals

The Columbus Crew was back at home on Saturday night after dismantling rivals FC Cincinnati 3-0 earlier this week, takin on a struggling Toronto FC side. With the addition of Diego Rossi, the Crew continued the tea’s rise in the Eastern Conference table with a 2-0 win thanks to a goal from the Uraguyian forward and a late strike before former TFC Academy product Jacen Russell-Rose.

Columbus was pinned in the team’s defensive half to start the match with Toronto pressing high with a front three core of Federico Bernardeschi, CJ Sapong and Lorenzo Insigne. Almost costing themselves an opening goal for the Reds, the Black & Gold were able to break the press.

In the third minute, Crew wing back Yaw Yeboah attempted to find forward Christian Ramirez running in on goal, but the pass was easily claimed by TFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero.

Yeboah then tried a pass to forward Cucho Hernandez with a low-driven ball into the center of the penalty box, but the ensuing shot was wide of the frame. Columbus, starting to build momentum, looked to be comfortable and finding ways around the Toronto press.

After a quarter-hour passed in the first half, Ramirez had another go at goal, but Romero stood tall to make the save. The Reds were able to clear the danger, keeping the game scoreless.

Three minutes later, the Crew had the tea’s best opportunity to that poinnt to get the opening goal. Defender Steven Moreira started the attack, finding winger Julian Gressel for the pass to Hernandez as the trailing runner. The shot from the Colombian forward was off target but recovered quickly by Yeboah. The out swinging cross found Hernandez for the header attempt which fell just short of the mark.

It wasn’t until the 22nd minute that the Black & Gold found the breakthrough. Midfielder Darlington Nagbe dribbled toward goal and unleashed a shot from distance. Romero saved the shot, but Rossi cleaned up the spill, firing the ball into the back of the net for his first goal for the Black & Gold.

Right after the kickoff, TFC attacked the Columbus backline. A ball over the top to Bernardeschi was flicked on to the Italian winger by left center backs Malte Amundsen. Bernardeschi found fellow countryman Insigne whose shot hit the corner of the crossbar and out.

Toronto started to settle into the game after that, finding ways to build through the middle and wings, using their two stars. Although the visitors came close to equalizing, TFC could not find a way back into the game.

The Crew came close to adding a second when a Ramirez header went just high over the crossbar in the 36th minute

Multiple opportunities for the Black & Gold cae, but Columbus could not find the back of the net, leading 1-0 at halftime.

Toronto had the best chance to level the game 10 minutes after the resumption of the match, with Insigne finding forward Deandre Kerr. The outside of the foot pass found the striker in the penalty area, but Kerr fanned on the attempt.

In the 58th minute, Rossi found Yeboah trailing into the penalty box. The pass to Yeboah’s chest was trapped, but the shot was easily claimed by Romero.

The visitors had another chance to level the match in the 65th minute when Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte was forced to make a save on the header attempt at the near post.

Hernandez then came close to giving the Black & Gold their second of the game after a counter attack that was started by Gressel, but the left foot shot went high into the south end of the stadium.

Columbus, after many failed attempts, finally got the second goal in the 89th minute. Schulte sent a long ball over the top of the Toronto defense to find an onrushing Russell-Rowe. The Canadian forward composed himself and slotted the ball into the back of the net, giving the Crew the final 2-0 lead.

Finishing can be better

While the Black & Gold scored twice in this match, many chances went to waste. Shots either missed the frame, were saved or sailed high and wide. Another, better team would have punished Columbus for these missed chances. The Crew is still the best offensive team in MLS but has to be careful in matches like this one.

Rossi opens his Crew account

After having two shots saved last week during the Crew’s 3-0 win againnst FC Cincinnati, Rossi got his first Black & Gold goal in his first start for the club. With that goal, Rossi is sitting at 49 career MLS goals, seeking his 50th.

What’s next

Columbus is on the road Wednesday, Aug. 30, traveling to face the Houston Dynamo. Kick off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.