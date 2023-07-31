Massive Scouting Report: Club América

The Columbus Crew secured a spot in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 thanks to the team’s 2-1 victory against St. Louis CITY SC and Club América’s victory against St. Louis last week. But there remains a matchup between the Black & Gold and the Liga MX giants on Monday night.

Despite both teams already moving on, there’s still a lot to play in this gamme for as each side will want to win the group. For Columbus, winning the group presents a chance to host in the Round of 32. Both Columbus and América are high-scoring, possession-based teams, making this a mouthwatering match for neutrals.

Here’s what Crew fans can expect from one of Mexico’s most storied clubs, and how the Black & Gold can win their Leagues Cup group.

Club América at a Glance:

League Record: 1-0-1, 3 points

Form: W-W-L

Leading Scorer: Leandro Suarez (2)

Assist Leader: Brian Rodriguez, Julian Quinones, Diego Valdés (1)

Player to Watch: Julian Quinones

Quinones has played two games for Club América since joining from Atlas and has two goals and an assist. The 26-year-old Colombian has been in great form since joining América and will look to continue his run of form against Columbus.

Playing as both a central forward and a left winger in América’s 4-3-3 formation, Quinones, at just 5-foot-9, doesn’t fit a typical central striker profile physically. However, he is gifted on the ball in possession and possesses a ton of pace. This allows him to bring other teammates into the attack, as well as threaten opposing defenses behind.

When playing on the left, Quinones often looks to join the attack as a second striker and put stress upon his opponent’s backline.

No matter where he lines up on Monday night, the Crew will have to be well aware of his whereabouts and deal with his threats in order to keep América at bay.

How Club América plays:

Club América manager Andre Jardine has managed Las Aguilas in three matches since taking the reins in June. In those three matches, América has scored eight goals and conceded only two. In addition, Club América has dominated possession at an average rate of over 60 percent.

Using a 4-3-3 formation, Jardine has both the players and the tactics to be able to keep possession for long periods of time and put stress on his opponent. América operates like most 4-3-3’s in possession, as the outside backs push forward in wide areas while the wingers move into advanced central areas. This creates numerical overloads up the field and space for América’s central midfielders to get on the ball and dictate play.

Defensively, Club América has pressed pretty high so far under Jardine. However, the team has faced three opponents who don’t really look to keep a ton of possession. Expect the visitors (who technically aren’t visitors) to press the Black & Gold on Monday night and take advantage of the inexperience Columbus has at the back.

How the Crew can win: