The Crew complete trade with CF Montreal for Rudy Camacho

The Columbus Crew completed a trade on Monday, acquiring veteran center back Rudy Camacho from CF Montreal. Massive Report reported this trade coming on Sunday evening, and it was later confirmed by the Crew.

In exchange for Camacho, Columbus will send $200,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and another $200,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money to Montreal. The Frenchman will join the Black & Gold’s roster for the 2023 season and will occupy an international roster slot.

“Rudy’s skillset and leadership provide a solid veteran presence to our backline, especially given his familiarity with coach (Wilfried) Nancy and our team’s desired style of play,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in the press release announcing the trade. “A high-caliber player and consistent starter for Montreal in recent years, he is another strong addition to our club as we continue to improve the roster during the summer window.”

At 32 years old, Camacho brings a wealth of experience to the Black & Gold backline, which has experienced several changes throughout the 2023 season. Columbus has experimented with various combinations along the backline due to injuries and tactical adjustments in matches this season and Camacho should bring some stability.

Camacho’s prior experience with head coach Wilfried Nancy during his time at Montreal will be beneficial for him to fit into the Crew’s system seamlessly. Having played for Nancy 59 times when he was the head coach in Montreal, and worked with him during the three seasons prior to that promotion in 2021, Camacho is familiar with the way he will be asked to play for Columbus. As previously reported by Massive Report, Camacho is expected to slot into the central center back position of the back three, a role he played for Nancy for two seasons.

The defender began his professional career at the AS Nancy Academy in France, where he appeared for the reserve team 52 times and scored three goals from 2010 to 2012 before moving to AS Lyon-Duchère.

Subsequently, Camacho played 51 regular season games and one Coupe de France match for AS Lyon-Duchère from 2012 to 2014. He then joined CS Sedan Ardennes in 2014 and made 56 appearances before departing in 2016. Camacho’s contributions helped Sedan earn promotion to the French Third Division in the 2014-15 season, and he captained the side the following year.

Leaving France for the first time in his career, Camacho moved to Belgium and joined Waasland-Beveren. He played in 56 games over the course of his two seasons in Beveren, participating in eight playoff games and five Belgian Cup matches.

Camacho made the move to MLS prior to the 2018 season and enjoyed a successful tenure with Montreal. He started 126 of the 128 games in which he played, scoring seven goals and adding one assist. In 2021, Nancy’s first season as head coach, Camacho was named Montreal’s Defensive Player of the Year while scoring three goals, the most by a defender in the club’s history.

With only 11 games remaining in the MLS regular season, Camacho, whose contract expires after 2023, will have to adjust quickly to his new team. However, his experience playing in Nancy’s system should ease his transition.

Although he will not be available for the Crew’s Leagues Cup match against Club America on Monday night, he could make his Black & Gold debut in the knockout round of the tournament, as Columbus has already secured advancement.