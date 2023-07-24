The Crew claim 2-1 Leagues Cup win vs. St. Louis CITY after weather delay

In the team’s inaugural Leagues Cup match, the Columbus Crew hosted St. Louis CITY, winning 2-1 in the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Inclement weather in the area held a 7:39pm kickoff for over three hours. Approximately 217 minutes after the expected start time, the game began at Lower.com Field.

The Black & Gold almost got caught just seconds into the match, when Eduard Lowen powered a shot from just inside the penalty area on goal. the midfielder just missed the frame that would have given the visitors a 1-0 lead.

In the 10th minute, Columbus drew a free kick in a dangerous area after midfielder Darlington Nagbe got taken down by St. Louis defender Jon Bell. The ensuing set piece, taken by Crew No. 10 Lucas Zelarayan, curled into the top corner of the goal in the 11th minute to give Columbus a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, forward Cucho Hernandez came close to doubling the lead for the Black & Gold, but his shot hit the post and rolled out for a goal kick.

The Crew soon settled into the match, but CITY was dangerous in transition and counter-attacking moments. Although most of the attacks fell short by either being offside or being saved by Black & Gold goalkeeper Evan Bush, it was concerning for Columbus.

In the 25th minute, the Crew created a good chance when Black & Gold defender Gustavo Vallecilla found Zelarayan on the break. Columbus’ No. 10 took the ball in stride and laid off a pass to an onrushing Hernandez, but the pass was just overhit.

Just minutes later, St. Louis was whistled for a hand ball inside the penalty box, giving the Crew a penalty kick. The spot kick was converted by Hernandez, doubling the Black & Gold’s lead in the 28th minute.

CITY began to control the ball more in the latter stages of the first half, but couldn’t piece together a promising look on goal.

With Columbus leading heading into halftime, it remained a question of whether or not tired legs would get the best of the Crew coming out of the break. The visitors controlled most of the second half, pinning the Black & Gold into their own defensive half.

Glimpses of goal scoring chances came for Columbus, but the home side couldn’t build on its 2-0 lead.

It was in the 84th minute for the visitors to half the Crew’s lead, when a corner kick set piece found the back of the net off of Black & Gold forward Jacen Russell-Rowe.

Despite the late push by St. Louis, Columbus held on for the 2-1 win and claimed all three points to go atop of the Leagues Cup group.

Lengthy weather delay

It took over three hours for the match to kick off. After discussions of possibly moving the match to Monday morning, the weather subsided and the game kicked off at 11:16 p.m. ET. The impact of the late kick was definitely and it’s fortunate that the Crew doesn’t play again for over a week.

Lucas is magic

Zelarayan continued to add to his goal scoring this season, placing home a free kick in the 11th minute to kickstart the scoring. It comes as no surprise as Zelarayan is one of the best free kick takers in the league, but it goes to show that he is capable of scoring in every which way.

What’s next

The Black & Gold host Liga MX side Club America Monday, July 31. Kick off from Lower.com Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.