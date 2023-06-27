Game Grades: Crew vs. Nashville SC

The Columbus Crew entered Saturday’s matchup against Major League Soccer’s other yellow soccer team, Nashville FC. While the Crew has been dominant at home this season, the team’s disappointing draw to New York City FC in the last match and having been throttled by Nashville on the road a few weeks prior made continuing their home win streak a tough challenge for the Black and Gold. But Columbus was able to earn a 2-0 win thanks to a goal early and late.

With both sides missing starters due to international duty, Columbus came out of the gate swinging, creating multiple chances within the opening minutes. That attacking spirit was rewarded with two goals, and a defensive performance to match, earning the Crew three important points against the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.

Here is how the Black & Gold players performed.

Starters

Patrick Schulte (8.0) – Four saves and a shutout highlighted a terrific performance for the Columbus goalkeeper. Schulte’s skill in distribution was on full display with his long throw kickstarting the Crew’s goal sequence. Facing the MLS Golden Boot leader, Hany Mukhtar, Schulte was unfazed and both his shot stopping ability and organization of the backline were excellent.

Sean Zawadzki (8.0) – Zawadzki once again performed his responsibilities on the backline well for the Black & Gold. The makeshift center back led the team in tackles with three and in interceptions with two. He also contributed a clearance before his 85th minute substitution. Zawadzki continues to not only be serviceable, but highly effective as a defender.

Steven Moreira (7.5) – While not named man of the match, Moreira certainly deserves recognition for his performance. The backline was solid against a Nashville team that only a month ago torched Columbus for three goals. Moreira finished the game with a team-high five clearances and his remarkable blocked shot in the 98th minute was vital in keeping Nashville off the scoreboard.

Malte Amundsen (7.5) – Amundsen quietly had himself an excellent game, playing a key role in the Crew’s first shutout since May 17 against the LA Galaxy. The left center back finished the game with three clearances, two tackles and an interception. Despite only having a 76.6 percent passing accuracy, his ability to contribute in the attack as well as the defense continues to be a key part of the black & Gold’s game control.

Mohamed Farsi (7.0) – Farsi brought an excellent attacking attitude for Columbus, consistently carrying the ball downfield and working the ball into positive positions. While his shot in the seventh minute ended up over the crossbar, it showed a willingness to take chances and his excellent cross in the 17th minute should have been rewarded by a better shot on the receiving end.

Yaw Yeboah (7.5) – It was a solid 90 minutes for the Crew’s right wing back as he brought pace into the attack. Yeboah recorded a shot and two key passes which, while they didn’t lead to a goal or an assist, helped stretch Nashville as the Black & Gold worked to attack from the wing. His best opportunity of the night to earn an assist came in the 39th minute when he made an incisive run toward the end line, receiving a perfectly weighted ball and setting up an excellent chance at goal.

Darlington Nagbe (7.5) – Nagbe’s control of the midfield without of his typical partner Aidan Morris was paramount in limiting Nashville’s buildup and allowing Columbus to slow down the game, particularly when trying to hold on to their 1-0 lead in the waning moments. Nagbe’s team-leading 93.3 percent passing accuracy on 45 passes helped the Crew keep 52 percent possession, despite Nashville chasing an equalizer for the majority of the match.

Alexandru Matan (7.0) – Matan was an interesting choice to replace Morris, who was away on international duty with the United States Men’s National Team at the Gold Cup. While it wasn’t a bad performance for Matan, it also wasn’t his best playing out of position in a central midfield role. He failed to record a shot or a key pass in the game and was dispossessed twice. What he did do was get fouled — a lot — which gave the Black & Gold good opportunities to create chances.

Lucas Zelarayán (8.0) – After playing well for Armenia during the international break, Zelarayán picked up right where he left off for Columbus. His tackle, ability to work through defenders, vision and skill were each excellent in their own right on the opening goal. And while that goal was not necessarily in the Crew’s normal style, it’s a testament to the high-quality attacking talent overcoming a defense that held stout throughout the majority of the match. Zelarayán was a big reason for

Christian Ramírez (8.0) – Another game, another goal for Ramirez who is easily making a name for himself as the Black & Gold’s best offseason acquisition. Ramirez’s goal was well-earned and highlights the creativity and sheer determination the forward brings to the field every time he plays. While he had the fewest touches of all players, as long as he keeps scoring goals, Ramirez will be a valuable piece for this team.

Cucho Hernandez (8.0) – Despite not officially contributing to a goal, it would be wrong to say that Hernandez failed to play a key role in both Columbus finishes. On the first, the forward’s run pulled the defender just enough and kept the goalkeeper honest to allow space for the goal. On the second, Hernandez’s run pulled two defenders and, if not for a deflection, he would have had a tap-in finish. Hernandez’s eight shots, three on target, not only led the Crew, but was more than all of Nashville combined.

Substitutes

Isiah Parente (7.0) – Parente entered the match in the 81st minute, a spot that would typically be reserved for Jacen Russell-Rowe, who was out on international duties with Canada. Parente was solid for the Black & Gold, helping to control possession by completing all seven of his passes. The midfielder also nearly scored in the 83rd minute on a scrappy offensive effort in the penalty box.

Gustavo Vallecilla (7.0) – An 85th minute substitute for the Crew, Vallecilla got his first minutes for Columbus since the center back injury during the team’s visit to Nashville. He played well in his return, winning a tackle and looking comfortable on the backline.

Max Arfsten (7.5) – Typically when a player is subbed on in the 90th minute, there isn’t much time for him to make a real impact on a game. That was not the case on Saturday with 10 minutes of stoppage time added. Arfsten assuaged fears of another late Crew collapse with a brilliant dribbling display that beat the Nashville goalkeeper and created the own goal from Jack Maher.

Head coach

Wilfred Nancy (6.5) – There has been a concerning trend of Columbus failing to register shutouts this season. The Crew flipped that trend on its head with the best performance from its backline all season, particularly when facing Mukhtar. While Nashville missed three starters on Gold Cup duty, the Black & Gold were without Morris, who has been so critical in controlling possession in the midfield, and Nancy made a bold call keeping Zawadzki on the backline and moving Matan back to central midfield. Columbus attacked early, and the combination of Matan, Zelarayán, Hernandez and Ramirez looked extremely potent. The Crew has established itself as a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference and Nancy will look to keep to momentum going before the Leagues Cup break.