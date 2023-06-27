Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan, Aidan Morris named 2023 MLS All-Stars

After an impressive first half of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, the Columbus Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan and Aidan Morris were named MLS All-Stars on Tuesday. The league announced the 26 players that will take part in the 2023 MLS All-State Game against Arsenal, including the two Black & Gold midfielders.

“Aidan and Lucas earned their place on the MLS All-Star team this year based on their hard work and commitment to the club on and off the pitch,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in the release announcing the Crew’s All-Star selections. “Everyone has embraced our desired style of play under Wilfried Nancy, and that buy-in ultimately leads to team and individual success. Both players have continued to develop this year in our system due to their team-first mindset, and we are excited about their opportunity to showcase their talents during the league’s week-long celebration of soccer.”

Zelararyan was named an All-Star by D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney, who will lead the All-Star team against the Gunners. This is the second MLS All-Star honor for Zelarayan in his four seasons since joining Columbus after the 2020 MLS Cup Final Most Valuable Player was also named an All-Star in 2021.

In 16 games played in 2023, Zelarayan leads the Crew with eight goals scored and is second on the roster with seven assists, tied for second most of his MLS career, behind only forward Cucho Hernandez’s eight helpers. Only five players in MLS have reached both eight goals and seven assists at this point in the year and Zelarayan is third in the league with four game-winning goals and tied for second in MLS with three game-winning assists. The Argentine playmaker has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday seven times this year and received Man of The Matchday once.

“It is great to be an MLS All-Star again this year, but I’m always focused on the team – I couldn’t do it without them,” Zelarayan said in the release. “Whether it’s goals or assists, I just want to help us win. For me, it’s special to represent the Crew and also my fellow Latin American players on this stage. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, the entire club and the fans for their support.”

Morris is set to make his first All-Star appearance during his fourth professional season. The Black & Gold Homegrown product was selected to the All-Star Game as part of the fan, player and media vote.

After missing his first game of the season for Columbus on Saturday while on international duty with the United States Men’s National Team at the Gold Cup, Morris dropped from the team leader in minutes played in 2023. He is now third behind defender Steven Moreira and fellow midfielder Darlington Nagbe. Earlier this year, Morris scored his first professional goal against Atlanta United and has since added two more finishes as well as contributing three assists this season.

“It’s an honor to be an MLS All-Star for the first time, but I still have a lot more work to do to accomplish my goals, most importantly winning as a team and bringing championships to our city,” Morris said in the release. “The Crew have believed in me from the beginning and continue to help me improve, and I’ll always be thankful for the club’s and my teammates’ support, as well as the fans. I look forward representing our club in DC and finishing this season strong.”

Zelarayan and Morris become the 26th and 27th MLS All-Stars from the Black & Gold in the team’s history.

The 2023 MLS All-Stars will take on 13-time English Premier League champions Arsenal on Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Columbus Crew’s all-time MLS All-Star selections:

2023: Aidan Morris/Lucas Zelarayán

2022: Darlington Nagbe

2021: Lucas Zelarayan

2018: Zack Steffen

2016: Wil Trapp

2015: Ethan Finlay/Waylon Francis/Kei Kamara

2014: Michael Parkhurst

2010: Guillermo Barros Schelotto/Chad Marshall

2009: Guillermo Barros Schelotto/Chad Marshall

2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto/Frankie Hejduk/Robbie Rogers

2007: Guillermo Barros Schelotto/Frankie Hejduk

2005: Frankie Hejduk

2004: Frankie Hejduk/Jon Busch/Robin Fraser

2003: Frankie Hejduk/Kyle Martino

2002: John Harkes/Brian Maisonneuve/Brian McBride

2001: Mike Clark/Brian McBride/John Wilmar Perez

2000: Mike Clark/Brian McBride/Dante Washington

1999: Thomas Dooley/Stern John/Brian Maisonneuve/Brian McBride/Robert Warzycha

1998: Thomas Dooley/Brian McBride/Brian Maisonneuve/Stern John

1997: Robert Warzycha/Brian McBride

1996: Brian McBride/Doctor Khumalo