The Crew loan Jake Morris to Loudoun United for remainder of 2023 season

The Columbus Crew announced on Tuesday evening that defender Jake Morris has been loaned to USL Championship side Loudoun United FC for the remainder of the 2023 season. The Black & Gold will have the right to recall Morris, 24, at any point during the regular season, as long as it complies with the MLS roster guidelines.

Morris, the older brother of Columbus standout and recent United States Men’s National Team midfielder Aidan Morris, is yet to make a Major League Soccer appearance this season. The defender did come off the bench in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup when the Crew defeated Indy Eleven 1-0 in the Third Round, playing just 13 minutes. He also was a substitute when in the Black & Gold’s 5-1 win against Loudoun in the Fourth Round of play in the Open Cup, playing 26 minutes in that match.

“This loan will provide Jake with valuable minutes to continue his development as a young professional,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in the press release announcing the loan move. “Jake has made strides since signing with the club last year, and more consistent match experience in a competitive environment with Loudoun will aid his development.”

Morris joined the Crew as a Homegrown Player on January 14, 2020, after a trade with the Seattle Sounders. He joined his brother as Orlando natives who made the move elsewhere to MLS Academies.

During his time with the Crew, Morris has largely been a part of the MLS NEXT Pro team Crew 2, helping the Black & Gold to win the league’s first championship last season. In 28 games played, 24 starts, Morris has tallied one goal and four assists.

Loudoun United, a former affiliate of MLS side D.C. United, will undoubtedly benefit from the addition of Morris to the team’s ranks. United’s coaching staff is led by head coach Ryan Martin, whose father is the legendary Division III coach at Ohio Wesleyan. Martin will play a crucial role in harnessing Morris’ potential and helping him adapt to the team’s style of play. The experienced mentorship and guidance at the club will further aid his development and provide the platform for him to showcase his talent on a larger stage.

The Crew’s first team is back in action on Saturday when the New York Red Bulls come to Lower.com Field.