Josh Williams returns, Coleman Gannon scores in Crew 2’s victory over Huntsville City FC

The Columbus Crew 2 hosted Huntsville City FC for the second time this season. The previous match saw Columbus win off an early score from winger Marco Micaletto. Micaletto, the sole scorer last match up, was unavailable in this match and Crew 2 won 1-0 on a goal from forward Coleman Gannon

Going into halftime Columbus led in almost every statistical category, including yellow cards, with forward Noah Fuson and defender Josh Williams both receiving first half cards.

The Black & Gold suffered an early scare when defenders Abdi Mohamed and Keegan Hughes were not on the same page and Mohamed left a pass well short of Hughes that Huntsville jumped on. With players breaking on the attack, Huntsville ended up squandering the attack as the shot struggled to get out of the attacker’s feet and made it an easy save for goalkeeper Brady Scott.

In the 21st minute, Gannon created a chance when he worked the ball into the penalty box from the wing and played a cross toward the penalty spot. The shot was blocked but wing back Jordan Knight, who found himself on the far post without a defender near hime. The shot only found the keeper and the chance ended there.

Only a couple minutes later, Scott had to come up big for Crew 2 when Jonathan Bolanos found himself on the end of a cross in the 18-yard box. The Black & Gold were scrambling and Bolanos had a massive opportunity at goal, but Scott made himself big and sent the ball out for a corner with a kick save.

Scott came up with another big save to stop Joshua Drack’s shot from distance in the 36th minute.

Gannon found the game winner in the 56th minute. Midfielder Cole Mrowka found Mohamed on the left flank unmarked and the defender gave Mrowka the return pass. Mrowka put his first-touch pass into Gannon who took a touch backward and towards the middle of the penalty box. Knight and Fuson occupied the defenders to give Gannon space for his first touch. The forward squared his body up with the goal and put it past the goalkeeper towards the far post.

Columbus was able to keep the pressure on and pushed for a second goal. In the 62 minute, Fuson put a lovely turn on his defender and found himself free in the 18-yard box. Fuson tried to lay the ball off to Gannon but he was well marked.

Fuson had another chance in the 80th minute when midfielder Taha Habroune won the ball in the attacking half. Habroune then played the ball into Mrowka who put a pass in towards Fuson. A defender jumped the pass but missed the interception. Fuson then carried the ball towards the six-yard box but was ultimately dispossessed.

Defensive miscues continued for Huntsville in the 86th minute when two defenders failed to communicate and let a ball past them. Habroune was alone along the right flank and drove the ball toward goal. Habroune had time to pick out his pass and sent it along to forward Brent Adu-Gymafi who failed to put his shot on target.

In stoppage time Adu-Gymafi looked to redeem himself when he got the ball along the end line, put a move on his defender and sat him to the ground. Adu-Gymafi had a tough angle for a shot and elected to put the pass into Habroune but it was intercepted.

Clean sheet

Crew 2 was able to create multiple scoring opportunities, eventually scoring on only one of them. A solid defensive outing from defenders Jacob Erlandson, Hughes and a few big saves from Scott made this game comfortable for the Black & Gold. Hughes and Williams are both first-team players, but Hughes, a Homegrown player, has yet to break in much in his first season as a professional. Williams has had difficulty coming back from an ankle injury and the competitive playing time that the reserve team gave should help him get back to a position of contributing to the first team. Defender/midfielder Clay Holstad came on to anchor the backline for Williams at halftime.

Scott was only required to make two saves on the day and both were in the first half, a confident and controlling Columbus attack made it easy on the defense, even if chances were not being converted.