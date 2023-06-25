The Crew’s Aidan Morris starts in United States Gold Cup draw vs. Jamaica

When Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris accepted the CONCACAF Gold Cup call-up for the United States Men’s National team over Canada, his international future was all but officially committed to the Americans. With the start against Jamaica on Saturday night in the first match of the 2023 Gold Cup, Morris officially becomes cap-tied to the USMNT.

The U.S. match at Soldier Field in Chicago was the team’s first trip back to the historic stadium on Lake Michigan since a 2019 loss to Mexico in that year’s Gold Cup Final. B.J. Callaghan, managing this tournament before Gregg Berhalter officially returns as the team’s head coach in September, sent out an MLS-heavy lineup featuring a mix of veteran and young players against a Jamaican side that included four members of English Premier League clubs. Morris started in his typical spot in central midfield beside James Sands, the brother of Crew defender James Sands.

The Reggae Boyz were the first team to find the back of the net from a Demarai Gray free kick assist to Damion Lowe in the 13th minute. Jamaica’s goal scoring free kick came from a Morris foul in a dangerous position near the top of the U.S. goal box.

Just 15 minutes later, Jamaica earn a penalty kick from another Morris foul. The spot kick shot was denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.

On the other end, Jamacia goalkeeper Andre Blake kept the Americans out of the goal for the remainder of the first half despite a possession advantage for the U.S.

The second half saw the USMNT apply pressure but nothing that gave too much trouble to Jamaica. Finally, in the 88th minute, the Americans found an equalizer through FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez who also became cap-tied to the U.S. in Saturday’s match after coming off the bench in the second half. Vazquez capitalized on a deflected ball from a Jamaican center back to rescue a point in a game that looked like a sure loss.

Morris played all 90 minutes and finished the night with two shots, but was also responsible for the fouls that led to Jamaica’s goal and a subsequent penalty kick. Still, the Columbus midfielder gained valuable experience playing against a very talented opponent. The entire U.S. team looked disjointed, which is certainly a factor of their unfamiliarity with each other and a very short camp to lead into the tournament.

Both Morris and the USMNT will have two more chances to gain some vital experience in the group stage and hopefully a deep run in the knockout stages. The Americans play St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday from CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri before facing Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to wrap up the Gold Cup group stage.