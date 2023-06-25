The Crew get three important points at home, defeat Nashville SC 2-0

After two straight games on the road, the Columbus Crew was back on home soil to take on Nashville SC on Saturday night. The visitors came into this match after a 1-0 loss to CF Montreal midweek. The Crew hoped to rebound after dropping two late points to New York City FC and was able to do that with a 2-0 win against Nashville

In the last meeting between these two teams, it was Nashville who came out victorious, grabbing three goals in the second half after wing back Yaw Yeboah got the Black & Gold’s lone goal just 42 seconds into the game. This game saw Columbus come out with force, attacking the Nashville backline consistently.

This attack started off the kick off, when forward Cucho Hernandez found Yeboah sprinting down the wing. Nashville was able to clear the danger, but Columbus showed right away the team was up for the task of taking on the second place team in the Eastern Conference.

In the 11th minute, playmaker Lucas Zelarayan, back from international duty, found Hernandez running through the Nashville backline inside of the 18-yard box. A through ball to the Colombian forward had him in on goal, but his shot missed the far post by mere inches.

The Crew was able to break the deadlock in the 20th minute when Zelarayan dispossessed Nashville midfielder Brian Anunga in the midfield circle and start a counter attack. He found Christian Ramirez just onside running into the penalty area and the forward found the back of the net.

Nashville settled into the match midway through the first half, with the Black & Gold absorbing pressure.

Ramirez could’ve put Columbus up 2-0 just before halftime, but his curled shot from the outside of his foot just missed the far post.

For the majority of the second half, both teams were able to keep the ball for stretches, but the were no real chance until midway through the half. This is when Nashville forward Hany Mukhtar had a shot on goal that forced Crew keeper Patrick Schulte into a save.

In the 87th minute, the Black & Gold were awarded a free kick in a dangerous area. Zelarayan took the set piece and forced Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis into making a diving save, tipping the ball over the crossbar for a corner kick.

With 10 minutes of second half stoppage added on, Columbus was able to find the dagger. Substitute Max Arfsten was able to get around Willis on a counter attack and dribble towards the end line. Arfsten squared a ball low towards Hernandez, but a deflection put the ball into the net, going down as an own goal.

The Crew earned a bit 2-0 win and has now gained points in the team’s last five matches.

Ramirez can’t stop scoring

Ramirez has found a new life with the Black & Gold after signing with the club in the offseason. Ramirez now has four goals in the last four matches, bringing his goal total to seven on the year. This is tied for the second most of his MLS career, done in 2018 with Minnesota United.

Arfsten settling in

As a rookie this season, Arfsten has five goal contributions in 127 minutes. Arfsten has certainly taken his talents from MLS NEXT Pro — where he played for San Jose Earthquakes II last year before being drafted by Columbus — and continued his success in MLS play for the Crew.

What’s next

Columbus is back at home next Saturday taking on the New York Red Bulls. Kick off from Lower.com Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.