Where does Julian Gressel fit for the Crew?

On Friday, the Columbus Crew announced that the team has acquired the services of Julian Gressel in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Gressell joins the Black & Gold fresh off a stint with the United States Men’s National Team in the 2023 Gold Cup.

Gressel brings a wealth of MLS experience to Columbus, including stints with Atlanta United, D.C. United and Vancouver. The 29-year-old wing back has won an MLS Cup, the U.S. Open Cup and Canadian Championship over the course of his career and will look to add more to his collection with the Crew.

As one of the best servers of the ball in the league from dead balls and wide areas, Gressel also possesses lots of positional flexibility. Gressel initially made his name as a wing back in Atlanta after he was a first-round draft pick in 2017, but has primarily operated as a central midfielder for the Whitecaps, the position he played in college at Providence, and even played as a winger for the USMNT at times.

So where does he fit in Wilfried Nancy’s Black & Gold team that already has a number of wide players and midfielders?

While he was playing in central midfield in Vancouver, it is highly unlikely that Columbus’ new signing will feature in the central midfield for Nancy given the complexity of the team’s playing style, but also his preference of two central midfielders as opposed to the three used by the Whitecaps. The Crew has one of the best central midfield duos in MLS in Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris. Behind the starters are Sean Zawadski and a number of Academy and Crew 2 players who could and likely will fill those roles, as well as Alexandru Matan who can fill in centrally when needed. This doesn’t leave room for Gressel to find playing time in midfield.

The far more interesting debate is if Columbus fans see Gressel revert back to his right wing back position, or played as a third center back, similar to Malte Amundsen, Sean Zawadski or Stephen Moreira. Crew fans will have noticed the lack of true center backs in the Black & Gold starting lineups recently. Nancy has made a habit of moving players from more advanced roles to center back in an effort to get more players who excel at passing and possession on the field. This is in large part due to some injuries at center back, as well as the success Columbus has had during this most recent stretch of games.

Despite this, it is seemingly unnatural for teams to play with so few defenders and given Gressel’s size — 6-foot-1 — and positional flexibility, it’s reasonable to think he could be the latest converted wing back to play center back for the Crew. The Black & Gold also has Mohamed Farsi, who has started 21 games at wing back, already comfortably in the team.

In talking to those involved with the trade, however, Massive Report learned the plan is not for Gressel to play center back. Columbus traded for Gressel to play one position: wing back.

There are several reasons for this, but let’s start with the most obvious. Gressel is one of, if not the, best wing backs in MLS. The German made his name in this league as a solid defensive option with an impressive offensive output of 31 goals and 55 assists over the course of his career. Gressel’s greatest strength is his ability to provide quality service from wide areas which fit perfectly in Nancy’s system that has an emphasis on keeping the wing backs high up the field and creating space for them to whip in crosses or dribble at the back line. Gressel’s crossing ability will put opposing defenses in a torture chamber for 90 minutes which causes even more issues for a team that has already scored a league-leading 45 goals.

In addition to acquiring a top-tier wing back to strengthen the squad, the Crew front office would not have shelled out as much money — at least $550,000 in General Allocation Money — for a “place holder” center back. With Josh Williams and Gustavo Vallecilla returning to fitness and new signing Yevhen Cheberko entering the fold, Nancy will have plenty of choices at center back without bringing Gressel into the fold. Bringing in another center back only clogs that pipeline. There is also a firm belief that the Black & Gold have enough talent and depth at the center back from the coaching staff and front office.

While it remains to be seen when Gressel will first take the field, Crew fans should expect him to line up at wing back and can be excited about the prospect of another experienced, talented and determined player joining the roster.