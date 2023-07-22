Anatomy of a Goal: Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan scores another golazo

Welcome to the Anatomy of a Goal, where each week we dissect one goal (or near goal) from a previous Columbus Crew match. For match 23 of the 2023 MLS season, we take a look at yet another spectacular goal by Lucas Zelarayan. This goal came in the 65th minute of the Crew’s 3-2 loss away to the Portland Timbers in their final match before the Leagues Cup break.

Let’s take a look at the goal from Columbus’s no. 10.

The Black & Gold trekked west to the home of their 2015 MLS Cup rivals for the first time since 2018. The team carried an eight-match unbeaten streak but was without the services of manager Wilfried Nancy and striker Cucho Hernandez following the red card-heavy match against New York City FC. Columbus did itself no favors early in this match by giving up two ugly goals in the first half. Zelarayan clawed one back just before halftime and the Black & Gold piled on the pressure as the second half carried on.

Zelarayan’s goal begins with a Columbus free kick in their defensive end. Left center back Malte Amundsen quickly plays a short pass to midfielder Aidan Morris who moves the ball up the field.

Morris meets the high Timbers’ defensive pressure and drops the ball back to center back Sean Zawadzki.

Portland steps to apply pressure on Zawadzki, leaving the center back with four options. He can play a diagonal pass to midfielder Darlington Nagbe, try a direct pass forward to right center back Steven Moreira, play a long ball up to wing back Mohamed Farsi or attempt to carry the ball forward.

Zawadzki spots Moreira and hits a direct pass his way.

Moreira turns, under pressure, and can either attempt a drop pass to Nagbe, play a quick pass out in front of forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, carry the ball forward or play a diagonal pass on the right flank to Farsi.

The French center back continues the play forward by hitting a pass out in front of Farsi.

Farsi carries the ball toward the end line and meets defensive resistance. Timbers defender Claudio Bravo steps toward Farsim leaving him with four options. He can attempt to beat Bravo off the dribble, play a pass around Bravo toward Russell-Rowe, try a long square pass to Zelarayan or play a pass back to Moreira who has continued his run forward.

Farsi picks out Moreira and plays a quick pass right back to him.

Moreira continues toward the 18-yard box and must quickly decide among three options. He can continue toward the goal, attempt a short pass to forward Christian Ramirez or try a slight drop back into the path of Zelarayan.

Moreira’s lane forward closes so he quickly plays a safe ball back to Zelarayan.

Zelarayan steps to the ball about 25 yards out from the goal and prepares to fire a shot at David Bingham’s goal.

He is able to put significant curl on the ball in hopes of getting the shot around Bingham, who has already moved into its expected path.

The ball swerves from outside the post near the inside as it approaches the goal.

Bingham prepares to dive for the ball but he doesn’t react quickly enough. The ball curls around the goalkeeper…

…into the back of the net!

Findings: