Game Grades: Crew at New York City FC

Saturday night’s game at Yankee Stadium was always going to be a difficult match for the Columbus Crew, particularly with the Black and Gold’s No. 10, Lucas Zelarayan, away from the team on international duty with Armenia. With that in mind, what turned out to be a 1-1 draw against New York City FC was ultimately a positive outcome.



Columbus scored quickly to start the second half and the Crew went into stoppage time holding a 1-0 lead. While it looked as though the Black & Gold would take home all three points, New York City equalized late, which felt like two points lost for Columbus.

Let’s take a look at how the Crew players performed in the match.

Starters

Patrick Schulte (8.0) – Four saves told only part of the story, as Schulte was stout throughout the afternoon and only a fortunate opportunity for NYCFC was able to beat him late in stoppage time. The goalkeeper was nearly unbeatable, even on multiple chances that were called back for being offside, and he continues to show a clear improvement in pure shot-stopping ability. His organization of a more compact backline was strong throughout the game and nearly led to a clean sheet for the Black and Gold.

Sean Zawadzki (7.0) – Zawadzki was excellent defensively throughout the game and displayed improvement and more comfort playing on the backline. The makeshift center back led the team in both tackles and interceptions with three apiece and contributed four clearances.

Steven Moreira (6.0) – Moreira was less consistent than in past games. The center back managed only a single tackle for Columbus and, while he was effective in keeping possession, completing 19 of 21 short passes and 27 of 30 medium passes, he was 0 for 2 on long attempts. He was also unable to prevent City’s late winner.

Malte Amundsen (6.5) – Amundsen played a smart game for the Crew, recording a team-high six clearances and contributing two blocked shots and a tackle. What’s more, the left center back was a factor offensively with five passes into the final third, helping the Black & Gold in build up. Unfortunately, Amundsen failed to produce effective creative chances for Columbus on the wing and often relied on help defensively before booting the ball away.

Mohamed Farsi (6.0) – Farsi displayed excellent and stamina pace on at right wing back and his awareness to take the quick throw-in directly led to the Crew’ goal in the 48th minute. However, two black marks overshadow his performance. The first was his missed shot in the 58th minute, which he rocketed over the frame of the goal. The second was on NYCFC’s equalizer where Farsi was the closest defender to Gabe Segal but was unable to get his body between the ball and goal.

Yaw Yeboah (7.5) – Despite not recording a goal or an assist, Yeboah put in a solid 75 minutes, working hard before he was forced out of the game with cramps. His 0.5 Expected Assists and his three key passes were the highest on the ream, including creating an excellent opportunity with an inch-perfect through ball in the 25th minute.

Darlington Nagbe (7.0) – Nagbe was less precise than normal. Even an off game, however, Nagbe completed 87 percent of his passes. His seven giveaways came at inopportune moments thought and, with Zelarayan out, the central midfielder struggled to play the connecting role the team Black & Gold needed.

Aidan Morris (6.5) – Morris lacked the composure and control that earned him his call-up for the United State Men’ss National Team. As the central midfielder heads on international duty for up to the next month, Columbus will certainly miss the two tackles and 53 of 60 connected passes. However, the team won’t miss some of Morris’ poor giveaways that better teams can capitalize on.

Alexandru Matan (7.5) – It was Matan, filling in for an absent Zelarayan who played the primary pass for the Crew’s goal. Beyond that assist, Matan was in and out of the game. While the No. 10 led the team in passing accuracy at 91.7 percent, Matan managed only one shot (not on target) and only two key passes, a far cry from what the Black & Gold are used to with Zelarayan.

Christian Ramirez (8.0) – Another game, another goal for the striker who has now made himself a regular in Columbus’ starting 11. Ramirez now has 0.68 goals per 90 minutes this season, which is one of the highest rates in MLS. This game was no different, as the forward slotted home the Crew’s only goal in the 48th minute. Black & Gold fans will wish that Ramirez had more than one shot during the game, but it’s hard to argue with the results.

Cucho Hernandez (6.0) – With only one shot on goal on six attempts, it was a frustrating game for Hernandez. The forward had some of the Blak & Gold’s most dangerous moments but couldn’t convert. He was asked to do a lot without Zelarayán, as evidenced by his team-leading 71 touches. While there were positives, Hernandez also led the team in turnovers, recording three more than the next-highest Columbus player.

Substitutes

Max Arfsten (6.0) – After coming on in 72nd minute, Arfsten’s one tackle and nine touches failed to make an impact on the game.

Isiah Parente (5.0)– A 75th minute sub, Parente wasn’t really called to do much as the Crew attempted to hold on to the slim lead. However, the attacking midfielder’s two turnovers certainly didn’t help Columbus.

Jacen Russell-Rowe (5.0) – Coming on in the 80th minute, Ruessell-Rowe wasn’t able to make a huge impact, recording no shots and only four touches. Unfortunately, one of those touches was the deflection that led to NYCFC’s goal.

Head coach

Wilfred Nancy (6.5) – Nancy did a good job managing a thin lineup on Saturday, after the team’s injury problems across the backline were compounded by the loss of the Crew’s best attacking weapon. The Black & Gold now haven’t kept a clean sheet against a team playing its first-choice line-up since D.C. United on April 9, a concerning trend. Nancy will get some needed help on the backline once players return from injuries and Yevhen Cheberko arrives, but with the Gold Cup, Columbus won’t have a first-choice starting 1 until potentially the Leagues Cup, meaning he will have to continue to get creative.