Crew concede late, draw New York City FC 1-1

The Columbus Crew took a trip to the city that never sleeps in an attempt to snag a road win against New York City FC. After securing a hail mary vicotry last week against the Chicago Fire, the Black & Gold looked to end the week higher in the Eastern Conference standings. Yet thanks to a late NYCFC goal, Columbus settled for a 1-1 draw.

A lackadaisical first half saw New York City generate multiple opportunities through forward Talles Magno, but couldn’t get anything past Crew keeper Patrick Schulte.

The Black & Gold had a chance early on to get on the board first when wing back Yaw Yeboah slipped a ball to midfielder Alexandru Matan waiting at the top of the six-yard box. The ensuing shot from Matan however sailed high over the crossbar.

In the 34th minute, forward Cucho Hernandez found a long ball fall to him as he got around the City defense and into the penalty box, but his low-driven shot was just wide of the far post.

At the other end, forward Gabriel Pereira had the Pigeons’ best chance of the half when a serviced ball from the left wing found his head. Pereira was able to get to the ball over a jumping Malte Amundsen, but just missed the target to keep the score level at 0-0.

With New York City stepping up its press when Columbus built out of the back, the Pigeons looked to figure things out and circumvent the Crew’s passing.

In the 40th minute, Magno came just short of breaking the deadlock when he laid out for an inswinging cross and was able to get his foot on the ball, but the attempt just missed the near post.

The second half started quickly. A Black & Gold giveaway saw City attack quickly towards the other end, but the Columbus defense was able to backtrack quickly to stop any further threat of the home side getting an advantage.

It was in the 48th minute when the Crew finally got on the board. The Black & Gold caught the opposition napping after a stoppage in play for a throw-in. Wing back Mohamed Farsi took the throw-in quickly to Hernandez who found Matan running on the right wing side. A touch and square ball to the center of the penalty box found forward Christian Ramirez who finished, giving Columbus the 1-0 advantage.

The second half went by leisurely, but not without a little bit of Deja Vu.

In second half stoppage time, a mental error by the Crew backline saw New York City pounce on an opportunity to score the equalizer and steal a point at home. A defelected ball over the top found forward Gabriel Segal took the shot and put it past Schulte, as he was just a step too late to come off his line.

The Black & Gold switched off at the wrong time. The changes tactically for City proved to be just a bit much for Columbus, but a point on the road on a tough pitch to play on is better than none.

Cucho contributes

Hernandez got the secondary assist on the Ramirez goal. With that, he has recorded 11 goal contributions in the last nine games (four goals and seven assists). Hernandez still finds ways to provide for the Crew, even under a new system, in which the Black & Gold are gaining valuable points.

The Crew hit with international duty issues

Columbus missed playmaker Lucas Zelarayan, as the No. 10 was on international duty with Armenia. However, the Crew will miss central midfielder Aidan Morris for the next few matches as he was called up to the United States Men’s National Team.

What’s next?

The Black & Gold are back home at Lower.com Field next Saturday against Nashville SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.