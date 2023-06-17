Massive Scouting Report: New York City FC

After Lucas Zelarayan’s wonder goal to get a win at the Chicago Fire last week, the Columbus Crew looks to extend the team’s winning streak to four games, two straight away from Lower.com Field. The Black & Gold travel to face New York City FC in the Big Apple on Saturday afternoon.

Zelarayan will miss this match while on international duty for Armenia. This will be a good test for Columbus without the team’s No. 10. Fortunately, the Crew faces an NYCFC side that has struggled thus far in 2023. This match is another opportunity for the Black & Gold to take points on the road and continue climbing up the Eastern Conference standings.

Let’s take a look at this matchup.

New York City FC at a Glance:

Record: 4-6-7, 18 points

League Form: D, D, L, L, D

Leading Scorer: Gabriel Pereira (4)

Assist Leader: Gabriel Pereira (3)

Player to Watch: Gabriel Pereira

Pereira is poised to be the next big NYCFC star. After joining in 2022, the 21-year-old Brazilian has been the lone bright spot for City so far this campaign. Despite being predominantly left footed, Pereira spends most of his time on the right wing to allow him to cut inside on his favored left foot. The Brazilian is a great dribbler and loves to attack his defender 1 v. 1. Pereira also has the ability to play deft through balls and accurate crosses to set up his teammates. The Crew will have to defend the winger well as he is the main source of attacking threat for the Pigeons.

How New York City FC play:

NYCFC has stuck to the team’s identity despite their struggles in 2023. Head coach Nick Cushing has played some version/variation of a 3-4-3 this year, similar to the Black & Gold. In fact, New York City and Columbus share many similarities in their game model.

Most obviously, City looks to dominate possession just as much as the Crew. NYCFC is fifth in possession percentage in MLS. City often tries to involve the wing backs in the attack and create overloads in central midfield. This allows the Pigeons’ attacking players time to create opportunities in dangerous areas of the field.

Without the ball, NYCFC is more passive than the Black & Gold. City’s Passes per Defensive Action is 12.2, which is relatively average in the league. This indicates New York City’s willingness to defend in a mid-block before trying to win the ball back in specific areas of the field. These areas vary with different opposition but expect NYCFC to have a pressing trap in a specific area against Columbus on Saturday.

How the Crew can win:

Dominate possession. As mentioned, both City and the Crew want to have the ball for their game models to be successful. Whichever team can dominate possession on Saturday will make the opponent uncomfortable and force them out of their game plan.

Work the flanks. NYCFC has struggled to defend the wide areas so far this season. If the Black & Gold can exploit these wide areas like they have done before this season, this could be a route to success. Look for the wing backs, likely Mohamed Farsi and Yaw Yeboah, to have big roles in this game.

Set piece danger: City has allowed seven set piece goals thus far in 2023. The Columbus hasn’t been entirely dangerous on set pieces this year, but if the Crew can threaten in this department on Saturday, it can provide a valuable way to gain an edge over the Pigeons.