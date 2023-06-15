Crew 2 come from behind, defeats Atlanta United 2 in penalty kick shootout

Columbus Crew 2 closed out a three-game home stand against Atlanta United 2 in their first ever meeting Thursday night at Historic Crew Stadium. Crew 2 had to come from behind to tie the game at 2-2, thanks to a late equalizer from Brent Adu-Gyamfi, thus sending the game to a penalty kick shootout, where Crew 2 would eventually take the extra point after winning 6-5 in the shootout. The Black & Gold won two of their three games during the home stand, including two one-goal games.

Columbus started the game off slow, as the team was not able to really get anything going offensively. Atlanta had the opening two chances, though both were offside.

However, Crew 2 struck early through forward Gibran Rayo, who was on the end of a fortunate bounce for the opening goal. Midfielder Thomas Roberts played a ball over the United backline. The initial shot was right at the keeper but the ball came right back to Rayo’s chest and fired the ball into an open net for an early 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

The Black & Gold remained on the front foot, as three minutes later, Roberts had a shot that he dragged wide of the post.

Atlanta got the team’s first real chance on goal in the 16th minute when Nick Firmino’s shot went wide of the post. Three minutes later, United’s Karim Tmimi forced the first save of the game from Columbus goalkeeper Brady Scott.

Atlanta had another shot in the 29th minute, but it went over the bar.

One minute later, Columbus earned a penalty after Rayo was brought down in the penalty box. by Efrain Morales, who also received a yellow card for the tackle. Rayo stepped up to the spot, but his penalty kick was saved in the bottom corner. With this missed penalty, Crew 2 is now 1-for-4 on penalty kicks in regulation time.

The Black & Gold had another good chance to double their lead before halftime, but Jordan Knight’s shot went over the bar.

Three minutes before the end of the first half, Cole Mrowka had a shot that went wide of the bar. Then, right before the whistle to end the half, United had a chance to equalize, but it went to the right of the post.

The second half started slow, with neither team able to really create many chances. However, Columbus had back-to-back good opportunities. In the 54th minute, Mrowka’s shot from inside the 18-yard box was saved, as it was right at the keeper. Three minutes later, Mrowka had another shot saved, this time it was headed for the bottom corner.

Following the save, Atlanta sprung out on the break. Firmino got on the ball, quickly spun around and fired a shot from about 30 yards out that beat Scott to tie the game up at 1-1.

United remained on the front foot after the equalizer, creating opportunities but was unable to go ahead. Then, in the 73rd minute, Tmimi had a shot from the center of the penalty box that went wide of the post.

Three minutes later, Atlanta took the lead. Luke Brennan fired a cross into the 18-yard box that found Jackson Conway, who made no mistake with a first-time, volleyed finish to put the visitors up 2-1.

Two minutes after taking the lead, United 2 Raimar had his shot saved.

Columbus then threw numbers forward looking for the equalizer. Crew 2 had a golden chance to tie the game through Noah Fuson, but Atlanta goalkeeper Justin Garces made a leaping save for a shot that was headed for the top corner. Crew 2 had two consecutive corner kicks, but nothing came from them.

In the 89th minute, the Black & Gold’s Adu-Gyamfi had his shot saved, earning a corner kick. On the ensuing corner, Fuson’s shot from outside the 18-yard box went just over the bar. But Columbus knocking on the door.

In stoppage time, Adu-Gyamfi scored his first professional goal to tie the game at 2-2, with virtually the last kick of the game, sending the match to a penalty kick shootout

United shot first, with the first attempt saved by Scott.

The Black & Gold converted their first four penalties, with Roberts stepping up to potentially win the game. However, his penalty sailed over the bar and the two teams went to a sudden death round.

It only took two rounds of sudden death to find a winner, as Atlanta missed its penalty attempt in the seventh round of the shootout. Crew 2’s Coleman Gannon stepped up in the seventh round of the shootout and buried his penalty into the bottom right corner to seal the extra point for the Black & Gold.

Gritty Performance

Columbus went up 1-0 early in the match but trailed the game late. When it mattered, however, Crew 2 put the pressure on the Atlanta backline, eventually making United break. It took until the very end, but ultimately the Black & Gold got the equalizer and earned the extra point. The team is now on a two-game win streak.

What’s Next

Columbus hits the road for an Eastern Conference matchup with New York City FC II on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the teams of the season, with Crew 2 holding a 2-0 record all time. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.