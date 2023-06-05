Game grades: Crew vs. Charlotte FC

Riding high after a comeback win against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night, the Columbus Crew looked to finish a grueling stretch of eight games in the last 25 days with a home win against Charlotte FC. That’s exactly what the Black & Gold were able to do in a 4-2 victory at Lower.com Field on Saturday night.

After going up by three goals, Columbus looked to be rolling. But two quick goals from Charlotte made for a nervy ending for the home side. However, a fourth goal in the middle of the second half sealed the three points.

Let’s take a look back at how the Cerw players performed in this match.

Starters

Patrick Schulte (6.5) – While he finished the game with only a 50 percent save percentage, stopping two shots, Schulte has been a big part of the backline stabilization over the past two matches. Excluding a three-minute segment on Saturday the Black & Gold looked solid defensively and organized and Schulte was a reason why.

Sean Zawadzki (7.0) – Zawadzki made his first start at right center back role after coming on in that spot in the second half on Wednesday and is adjusting to the new responsibilities well. His two tackles, four interceptions and two clearances made a big impact defensively and he was skillful in contributing to the attack, including putting a shot on goal in the 38th minute. While he may not be the long-term fix for the Columbus backline, Zawadzki proved in this game he is capable of filling in, at least against some of MLS’s lesser offensive sides.

Steven Moreira (6.5) – Moreira had some lows during the match, as he was the main defender on both of Charlotte’s goals. For the first, the center back — who was also in a new role born from Wednesday — was beaten 1 v. 1. On the second, Moreira was unable to receive, block or in any way affect back pass that went right to the boot of Charlotte winger Justin Meram. However, that shouldn’t overshadow Moreira’s other work defensively, which was excellent for the most part with a tackle, two interceptions and two clearances.

Malte Amundsen (7.0) – Despite the aforementioned poor back pass on Charlotte’s second goal, Amundsen was also solid defensively for the Crew playing as the left center back for the second straight game. His seven clearances were three times more than any other player on the pitch and he also chipped in with two tackles and an interception. Amundsen has settled into the starting 11 for the Black & Gold and his 87 touches led the team, demonstrating his importance to circulating the ball on Saturday night.

Max Arfsten (8.0) – A late addition to the starting 11, Arfsten rewarded Nancy’s decision with not only a spectacular goal off a terrific individual effort but also with effective movement and play in all phases of the game. His distribution earned him an assist and his defensive work was reflected in his three tackles which led the team.

Yaw Yeboah (7.0) – After contributing to goals in the past two games, Yeboah wasn’t as involved as he had been offensively for Columbus but still played his part at left wing back. His ability to make runs into space on the left side allowed him to be the recipient of several long balls that opened space centrally for the team’s attackers.

Darlington Nagbe (7.0) – Nagbe was reliable as he so often is in the midfield. While he was not as involved in the attack as much as he has been recently, Nagbe helped dominate in the center of the park, connecting passes through to the attackers. Nagbe’s impressive 93.9 percent passing accuracy was second on the team in this game.

Aidan Morris (7.5) – Morris was responsible for anchoring the Columbus midfield and controlling that area of the pitch for the Crew with some key defensive contributions. His tackle in the 24th minute was one of the best of the season, as he completely picked the pocket of Charlotte midfielder Karol Swiderski. Morris also contributed two shots, although both were wildly off target.

Lucas Zelarayán (8.5) – Despite not scoring a goal, Zelarayán’s performance on Saturday was every part as good as his Man of the Match game at the midweek. The attacking midfielder’s assist was inch-perfect and required incredible vision and awareness. Zelarayán finished the game with double the Expected Assists from Wednesday and his shot in the 86th minute rattled the frame of the goal and nearly went in.

Christian Ramírez (8.5) – It was a brace for Ramirez, who scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season, that was the difference on Saturday night. Both goals were rewards for the forward’s consistent movement and positioning. Ramirez also earned an assist, displaying excellent vision on his pass.

Cucho Hernandez (8.5) – Another outstanding performance for the Crew striker. Hernandez did it all in this match with a goal and an assist. On his goal, Hernandez laid his body on the line to put the ball in the back of the net. In total, the Colombian had six shots, three on target. The only thing to nitpick about his performance is that he was caught offside 3 times, but it’s this borderline play that has led to both goals and assists for Hernandez, which he has had at least one of in the last 7 games.

Substitutes

Alexandru Matan (6.5) – Matan didn’t have many opportunities to impress after his substitution into the game in the 82nd minute, but his best action was shortly after coming on when he received the ball, danced around the 18-yard box before setting up what looked Columbus’ fifth goal of the night.

Isaiah Parente (N/A) – Coming into the game in the 87th minute, Parente finished with only four touches on the ball.

Jacen Russell-Rowe (N/A) – Russell-Rowe also came into the game in the 87th minute and similarly finished with only four touches.

Head coach

Wilfred Nancy (7.0) – Once again, Nancy pulled all the right levers to motivate and produce an inspired performance from his team. When firing on all cylinders, this team plays some of the best soccer in MLS. There are others when the adjustments to a still new system and players having to play in uncomfortable roles causes issues Nancy is trying to nurse a beleaguered backline along until players get healthy and the transfer window brings fresh blood to the team.