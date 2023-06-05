Crew trio named to MLS Team of the Matchday

After wrapping up a si-point week with a 4-2 win over Charlotte FC, the Columbus Crew saw three of the team’s star players get named to the MLS Team of the Matchday in forwards Christian Ramirez and Cucho Hernandez and playmaker Lucas Zelarayan. Ramirez was named a starter on this week’s Team of the Matchday, while Hernandez and Zelarayan were on the bench after their offensive contributions on Saturday night.

Leading the charge was Ramirez, who joined the Crew in the offseason season. Being a consistent goalscorer throughout his career, the former Minnesota United forward notched two goals and an assist in the win against Charlotte, with the first goal coming just five minutes into the match. His clinical finishing and ability to find space inside the penalty box on his second goal were just what Columbus needed after conceding back-to-back goals to the visitors in a two-minute span during the second half.

Joining Ramirez on the Team of the Matchday was Hernandez, who took MLS by storm upon his arrival last year but has cooled off this season after dealing with an early injury. Although fans were excited about Hernandez’s goalscoring capabilities, he has produced in a different manner, recording seven assists so far this season in addition to his two goals. In the match against Charlotte, the Colombian tallied a goal and an assist. The blistering pace and skillful technical ability were a headache for the visiting defense, as his incisive run in the 43rd minute to get his goal proved worthy to be nominated for Goal of the Matchday.

Rounding out the trio was Zealaryan showcased his talents since his arrival with the Crew in 2020. The Armenian international earned his spot on the Team of the Matchday roster tallying one assist in the win. Although the assist was the only point Zelarayan recorded, the No. 10’s player overall has put him in the league’s Most Valuable Player conversation.

The performances by the Black & Gold trio not only demonstrated individual brilliance but also the chemistry that is building between the front three. It’s become second nature for these players as they continue to work together in head coach Wilfried Nancy’s system.

Ramirez, Hernandez and Zelarayan look to continue their success this Saturday when Columbus travels to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Fire. Kick off from Soldier Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.