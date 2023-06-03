Predicted XI: Charlotte FC

The Columbus Crew look to pick up six points at home this week as the team hosts Charlotte FC on Saturday night after defeating the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Wednesday. Charlotte was able to score a late first half goal at home and hold that lead to the final whistle in the matchup earlier in the season.

This rematch in Columbus will be significantly different, as key injuries hamper both teams. Winger Kamil Jozwiak and striker Enzo Copetti will not travel to face the Black & Gold. Jozwiak was the catalyst for Charlotte’s goal against the Crew.

Unlike Charlotte, the Black & Gold should see most if not all their attacking talent available. Defensively, Columbus is very banged up. A quartet of defenders in Milos Degenek, Will Sands, Gustavo Vallecilla and Josh Williams are out for this match. Winger Luis Diaz, midfielders Alex Matan and Kevin Molino and goalkeeper Eloy Room are all questionable.

Let’s take a look at how we believe the Crew will line up for this game.

Until Room is completely off the injury list, expect goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to be in goal for the Black & Gold.

The biggest question of the matchday will be how head coach Wilfried Nancy organizes his backline. Nancy has insisted on playing a three-man backline, regardless of personnel. Young defender Philip Quinton has played many games in a row as there seems to be no other option with Degenek out, but Quinton has struggled to adjust to the pace of MLS. Midfielder Sean Zawadzki replaced Quinton at halftime last match, slotting in as a right center back while Steven Moreira, a natural right back, moved into the center of the backline. The defense played much better and Zawadzki scored a goal. It seems likely Nancy will return to a Moreira and Zawadzki with wing back Malte Amundsen as the left center back.

Winger Yaw Yeboah left Wednesday’s match early but is available while wing back Mohamed Farsi needs rotation after playing a heavy minute load already this year. Wing back Jimmy Medranda will finally make a start in league play after starting only for Crew 2 and in the U.S. Open Cup. Midfielder Alexandru Matan will start for Farsi as the right wing back. Under Nancy, questionable players have not seen much action, but Matan will be called into action.

With Zawadzki starting at right center back, there will not be any rotation for midfielders with Aidan Morris and the captain Darlington Nagbe starting.

The attacking trio will be made up of forwards Cucho Hernandez, Jacen Russell-Rowe and playmaker Lucas Zelarayan. Forward Christian Ramirez nor Russell-Rowe were able to make much of an impact, logging 32 combined touches and no shots against the Rapids. Ramirez did have two key passes, but with neither player putting their mark on the starting 11, Nancy will continue to rotate.