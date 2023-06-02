Game Grades: Crew vs. Colorado Rapids

The Columbus Crew was reeling after losing three times in the span of a week and faced a determined Colorado Rapids team on Wednesday night that was equally as desperate to find a return to form. The Crew was able to get a much-needed three points, defeating Colorado 3-2.

Things looked particularly dire for the Black & Gold when, despite dominating the early portion of the game, mismanagement of possession by the Columbus’ backline led to a golden opportunity that Rapids attacker Sam Nicholson converted to give Colorado the early lead. However, the Crew fought back, scoring three unanswered goals. The Black & Gold made tactical adjustments to shore up their defense put together an improved second half performance, albeit one that was slightly dampened by the Rapids’ late consolation goal on the last kick of the game.

Let’s take a look back at how the Columbus players performed in this match.

Starters

Patrick Schulte (8.5) – While he only made one save and let in two goals, Schulte was solid in goal for the Crew. The goalkeeper’s organization on set pieces was improved over the last game and he made solid decisions with his distribution, including utilizing long balls to both deal with the limited Colorado press and to kill time.

Steven Moreira (6.5) – Moreira was consistently on the ball and completed 77 of 80 passes. While he only contributed a tackle, an interception and a blocked shot, he and the rest of the backline were solid, particularly in the second half when he moved from right center back to the middle of the backline.

Philip Quinton (5.0) – Quinton has struggled defensively ever since he was thrust into the starting role with Milos Degenek’s injury. That was the case again aginst the Rapids where he repeatedly lacked the speed to keep up with the opposing forwards. While he wasn’t credited for the error on Colorado’s first goal, the young center back’s mistake was what directly led to a 1-0 deficit that was completely against the run of play. Quinton was subbed off at halftime.

Malte Amundsen (6.5) – It is rare to see a defender finish the game with two shots, but not with how the Crew plays and Amundsen benefited again against the Rapids. He also led the backline defensively with a tackle, three interceptions and five clearances. The energy and speed he brings is a significant asset to the Black & Gold and against Colorado, despite playing out of position again at left center back, Amundsen was able to make both defensive and offensive contributions without being exposed on the counter attack. His ability to pick out the run on Columbus’ opening goal and the technical ability to make an inch-perfect pass were impressive.

Mohamed Farsi (7.0) – Farsi was quiet throughout the first half, primarily having to recover from his more advanced position in this game to help the struggling backline. However, in the second half, as the Crew gained confidence in the attack, the right wing back showed his quickness with some incisive runs forward.

Yaw Yeboah (7.5) – Yeboah was once again impressive for the Black & Gold, recording an assist by making an insightful run and following it up with a beautiful pass. Unfortunately, Yeboah picked up a knock and had to be substituted in the 61st minute. The Ghanian, however, is expected to be fine.

Darlington Nagbe (7.0) – Despite missing a clear header opportunity in the 36th minute, Nagbe played well against the Rapids overall. His offensive contributions were significantly improved, and after Columbus took the lead, the midfielder’s ability to control the ball in traffic helped the Crew see out the end of the match. Nagbe completed 49 of 53 passes, which helped the Black & Gold keep 63 percent of possession.

Aidan Morris (7.5) – Morris was on defensive duty for Columbus on Wednesday night. As his partner Nagbe moved around the field more, especially in the first half, Morris clogged up the midfield to help limit the Rapids on the counter attack. The midfielder finished the game with a team-best three tackles, to add to his 36 tackles on the season, second best in MLS.

Lucas Zelarayán (9.0) – What a match! Zelarayán was clinical with and without the ball, creating chance after chance and contributing to all three of the Crew’s goals. The No. 10’s opener was all about him finding the pocket of space to receive a pass in a dangerous are before finishing. While his first assist was a well-placed ball from a corner kickk that beat a number of Rapids defenders, his second was a thing of beauty, slipping a pass in between two defenders to set up the chance.

Christian Ramírez (6.5) – Ramirez was overshadowed by his attacking teammates, resulting in him finishing the game with only 21 touches, by far the lowest of any starter, including Quinton who only played one half. While he didn’t spend much time with the ball at his feet, his movement around the 18-yard box and his willingness to do the dirty work were important contributions, as was Ramirez’s run to the near post directly opened up space on the Black & Gold’s opening goal.

Cucho Hernandez (8.0) – This is what Columbus paid for when acquiring the Designated Player striker. Hernandez’s tenacity around the goal was finally rewarded with his second of the season and his distribution was critical to creating opportunities for the Crew in the final third. In fact, Hernandez had as many Expected Assists (0.3) as Zelarayán. The connection between the Black & Gold’s once again paid dividends against the Rapids.

Substitutes

Sean Zawadzki (8.0) – Zawadzki was exactly the right button to push off the bench. Not only did he score the go-ahead goal for Columbus, another header, but the midfielder-turned-center-back also brought stability to a backline that looked suspect throughout the first half. Although he was playing out of position, the speed and ability to match the pace of Colorado’s forwards helped prevent the Rapids from finding success on the counter attack.

Jimmy Medranda (6.5) – A 61st minute substitue, Medranda came in right before Zawadzki put the Crew up a goal. Medranda lacked some of the incisive runs that are needed from a left wing back but he did play more defensively after the Black & Gold toook the lead.

Jacen Russell-Rowe (6.5) – Russell-Rowe came into the game in the 73rd minute and although Columbus was comfortable with the lead, there were some positive moments where Russell-Rowe made good runs to threaten Colorado’s backline.

Head Coach

Wilfred Nancy (7.0) – Nancy’s team has struggled of late and Wednesday night’s match was an important opportunity to regain some momentum. While he still doggedly professes his focus on style rather than results, against the Rapids, Nancy pulled all the right levers. His substitution of Quinton was clearly the right decision, even though it removed the only true center back from the field. And his substitution of Zelarayán in the 73rd minute allowed the Crew to maintain the attack while also resting the star during a busy stretch.