Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan named to MLS Team of the Matchday bench

Not much went the Columbus Crew’s way this weekend, as the team lost 1-0 to Inter Miami on Saturday night at Lower.com Field. After a disappointing first home loss of the season, a positive emerged when midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday bench.

Zelarayan, 30, provided the assist to forward Cucho Hernandez for the Crew’s goal that equalized the match in the first half. The Armenian international was a dominant piece in the match, completing 10 dribbles, winning one aerial duel, having a successful passing percentage of 80 percent and taking seven shots.

The Black & Gold’s midfield maestro received the ball on the left wing in the final third leading up to the goal and was able to find Hernandez just at the top of the 18-yard box. The forward did the rest, curling shot that found the far post past an outstretched goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Despite the loss, Zelarayan continues his impressive play in MLS. After joining the league in 2020, the Columbus playmaker has registered 32 goals and 26 assists while taking 235 shots (90 on target) in almost 7,000 minutes played.

So far this season, Zelarayan, who has four goals and three assists in nine matches, has been named to the Team of the Matchday multiple times, showing just how much of an impact the player has on the Crew. He continues to demonstrate his ability to change the course of a game with his skill and creativity, and his performance against Miami was no exception.

Despite the loss, Zelarayan’s inclusion in the MLS Team of the Matchday is a testament to his performance. He was one of the standout players in the game, and his assist was a moment of brilliance.

Zelarayan and his Black & Gold teammates will have to think about this loss longer than normal. Columbus has the team’s first off weekend of the season this week before returning to MLS action on Saturday, May 13 at home against Orlando City SC. Before that, however, the Crew will go on the road to face Loudon United FC in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.