Inter Miami hands the Crew first loss at, 2-1 at home

Back-and-forth action made for an exciting game in Columbus, but Inter Miami’s Leo Campana’s brace was too much for the Columbus Crew Saturday night. The visitors handed Columbus the team’s first home loss of the season, 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd at Lower.com Field.

Prior to Saturday’s contest, the Crew and the Herons had met four times in the two clubs’ history, with the teams claiming two wins each. The last time the Crew took on Miami in MLS action was in September of 2022, with Columbus falling 2-1 at DRV PNK Stadium with two goals from former Inter Miami player Gonzalo Higuaín.

This match was nonstop action from the opening kickoff.

The Herons struck first at the seventh-minute mark, as Leo Campana was played through into the penalty box with a header pass from Benjamin Cremaschi and put the shot to the left of goalkeeper Patrick Schulte for an early 1-0 lead. This was the first away goal of the season for Inter after failing to score in the team’s first four away matches.

Minutes later, in the 10th minute, Columbus striker Cucho Hernandez sent in a rocket from the left side of the 18-yard box to draw even and for his first goal of the season. For Hernandez, this was his first MLS appearance since March 11. He was assisted by Lucas Zelarayán for his third assist of the season.

Campana scored his brace in the 41st minute as he powered in a header off a corner kick to put Miami back up a score. The brace by Campana was his first two scores of the campaign for Inter.

Despite trailing at the half, the Crew was more dominant on the ball in the first half. The Black & Gold held onto 70.5 percent of possession and had the opportunities through the first 45 minutes. However, Miami converted when needed, scoring two of the team’s four shots on goal.

Columbus had more chances to draw equal in the second half. However, Inter goalkeeper Drake Callander denied all four shots on target. The Crew even held Miami without a shot on target in the second half but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Inter held on for the 2-1 victory, snapping the six-game losing streak.

Saturday’s match at Lower.com Field was the team’s third season sellout, with 20,410 fans in attendance. It was the seventh-largest attendance in Lower.com history. With three sellouts through five home matches in 2023, the club is currently on pace to break the record for most in franchise history (seven, most recently occurring last season).

It also marks the first time in club history that the Black & Gold have had capacity crowds for three of their first five home matches.

This and that

Aidan Morris was issued a yellow card in the 26th minute for a tackle in the midfield. This was his third yellow of the season, and he has the most on the team.

The Black & Gold had to make a quick substitution in the 12th minute as Milos Degenek subbed off with an apparent injury and was replaced by Phillip Quinton.

Cucho sees the back of the net

Cucho Hernandez scored his first goal of the season Saturday night as he connected just inside the box with a beautiful right curler. This was his first goal since last season’s matchup with Inter Miami on September 13 in the 2-1 loss.

What’s next?

The Crew hits the road as they travel to Leesburg, Virginia, as they square off with Loudoun United FC in the round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup on May 10.