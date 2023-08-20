Massive Predictions: Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

In the first game back after the Leagues Cup, the Columbus Crew faces FC Cincinnati in the Hell is Real Derby on Sunday. After going out in the Round of 32, neither played since Aug. 4.

In MLS play, Cincinnati sits eight points ahead in the Supporters’ Shield standings. Leading the visitors is midfielder Luciano Acosta who has 12 goals and eight assists this season. Striker Brandon Vazquez is tied for second on the team with goals with four, along with three assists.

FC Cincinnati comes into the match with a few players on the injury report, most notably striker Dominique Badji, who has four goals and three assists this season.

Can the Crew win this rivalry game after losing in the first Hell Is Real Derby earlier this year? Our Massive Report Staff gives their predictions for the match against FC Cincinnati.

Drew McDaniel

The break in play for Columbus came at an opportune time for new arrivals center back Rudy Camacho and Designated Player forward Diego Rossi to integrate into the team. While there may be some hiccups with the new additions, both are MLS veterans and Camacho has played in head coach Wilfried Nancy’s system before. The biggest disappointment heading into this match will be Nancy’s continued suspension on the sidelines. Both teams will be fired up and well rested, but look for Columbus to take advantage of home-field advantage. Rossi scores on his Crew debut.

Columbus Crew 3 FC Cincinnati 2

Caleb Denorme

Columbus and Cincinnati come off a substantial break to arguably the biggest rivalry in MLS, the Hell Is Real Derby. The real question for the Black & Gold is how will the offense look after integrating Diego Rossi into the lineup. Will he line up as a No. 10 or No. 9? How will Cucho Hernandez play off of him? Does Christian Ramirez still get the starting nod? All those questions will be answered on Sunday. I believe this game ends in a tie. The Crew will still have its offense but will need to figure out the defensive struggles to rack up wins going forward.

Columbus Crew 2 FC Cincinnati 2

Grant Miller

The Crew returns from Leagues Cup action with the most highly-anticipated games of the season. Columbus hosts Cincinnati at Lower.com Field Sunday night.

FC Cincinnati sits atop the league table and seemingly has the Supporters’ Shield in hand, but the Black & Gold have looked tough to beat at home this year and looked to be a much-improved squad coming out of the transfer window.

Expect an exciting game with not much between either squad, but Columbus’ new addition is the difference in a close win.

Columbus Crew 3 FC Cincinnati 2

Patrick Murphy

The return to MLS play features one of the most difficult and intense games of the season against rivals FC Cincinnati. The Crew hosts the second Hell Is Real match of the year after losing in Cincinnati earlier this year.

It will be a tough task, regardless but now Columbus has to add in new talent. It’s uncertain how many of the new players will play from the start for the Black & Gold but I expect to see the new faces. Was the two weeks off since Leagues Cup play enough time to get everyone acclimatized. We’ll find out quickly.

For whatever reason, I have a bad feeling about this game. Cincinnati is playing really and I think it will take time for the Crew to settle into this new look.

FC Cincinnati 3 Columbus Crew 2

Ryan Schmitt

I think the Crew needed the break, with the acquisition of so many new players, ones with much more experience as well, the team needed time to learn to play with each other. The Black & Gold added defensive pieces that have played under head coach Wilfried Nancy or have lots of experience as well as the obvious acquisition of Diego Rossi. I think the home-field advantage helps to tip it over the edge as the Crew takes the win against FC Cincinnati.

Columbus Crew 2 FC Cincinnati 1