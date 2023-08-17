MLS return with the Crew provides Diego Rossi a new challenge with league’s original Black & Gold

When Diego Rossi left LAFC for Fenerbahçe in September 2021, he didn’t anticipate returning to Major League Soccer so soon. Even though he initially joined one of Turkey’s biggest clubs on loan, the option to buy meant it was likely Rossi was moving on to a bigger league.

However, a soccer player’s journey can lead them to many places, and in just under two years, the 25-year-old Uruguayan was back in MLS after signing as a Designated Player with the Columbus Crew on August 2.

“You never know,” Rossi told Massive Report about returning to the league where he played for four seasons. “Football is like this. You never know what’s going to be in your future. So when I played here before, I enjoyed it and I think I did well. So it’s nice to be back in a league that you know. I’m happy for that.”

Rossi’s modesty, something mentioned by his former teammate Christian Ramirez, now a striker for the Crew, is evident in his description of his performance. In 104 games for LAFC, the attacker scored 48 goals and had 21 assists. He failed to score in double figures in only one season as part of a high-flying Los Angeles attack that took MLS by storm.

“We won a lot,” Ramirez said with a laugh when asked about his time playing with Rossi in LA.

In his four MLS seasons, Rossi helped LAFC win 58 games, including the best-ever regular-season finish at the time. He lifted a Supporters’ Shield and participated in the CONCACAF Champions League. Individually, Rossi was the league’s Golden Boot winner in 2020 and was named MLS Young Player of the Year and to the MLS Best XI, among other honors, during his time.

Although he left MLS with hopes of continuing his success in Europe, things didn’t come as easily with Fenerbahçe. Often deployed as a wide player instead of the forward position he played in MLS, Rossi scored just 10 goals in 64 appearances in the Süper Lig.

While it wasn’t what he hoped for, Rossi doesn’t view his time in Turkey negatively.

“It was really nice. I also enjoyed my time there,” he said. “It’s a good team, a good league. So it was a good experience where I learned a lot and I think I improved myself. It was a good decision to go there and I think enjoyed it.”

Heading into Fenerbahçe’s preseason, Rossi wasn’t seeking a move away from the club. He was content to fight for his place within the team and continue improving.

However, when the Crew contacted Fenerbahçe about Rossi, he was intrigued. He was familiar with the Black & Gold from his time playing for MLS’s other black and gold side, and he was aware of the changes the club had undergone in recent years, including the construction of Lower.com Field, the OhioHealth Performance Center and the hiring of head coach Wilfried Nancy.

“I saw that they build this facility new and the stadium new,” Rossi said. “This is nice for the club, also for the city. And they are really nice, both things. You can enjoy every day here in the training facility, and the stadium is the same with a good atmosphere there. I’m happy to be here and I’m going to enjoy every day.”

Rossi was sold on the idea, and the deal was announced shortly after. He was soon on his way back to the United States and MLS.

Upon arriving in Columbus, Rossi was welcomed by a large contingent of Crew supporters at the airport. He quickly got to work, joining his new teammates on the practice field.

Bienvenidos 🖤💛



Supporters gathered this morning at the airport to welcome Diego Rossi and his wife, Vivi, to Columbus. #Crew96 | #VamosColumbus pic.twitter.com/cjGattUQ7I — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 6, 2023

Following the Black & Gold’s loss to Minnesota United in the Leagues Cup on August 4, the Crew had more than two weeks before their next game. This provided Rossi with time to integrate into the group and adapt to his new team.

He joins a Crew side that leads MLS in goals scored. Even after the departure of leading scorer Lucas Zelarayan, who transferred to the Saudi Pro League to facilitate Rossi’s acquisition, the Black & Gold have netted seven goals in their last two matches.

Rossi is enthusiastic about contributing to that attack.

“They score many goals,” he said. “I’m going to try and do my job, to help the team in the way that they need me. It’s also one of my jobs to try and score, assist. So I’m going to try and help in that way and I’m going to work very hard.”

While Nancy’s system primarily revolves around creating chances for various players, evidenced by 10 players scoring multiple goals this season, Rossi brings a different dimension to the attack. The head coach believes this will make the team even more dangerous moving forward.

“We are a really good team to try to manipulate the opposition with a lot of ability and we need to also put more doubt on the opposition,” Nancy said. “And to put more doubt on the opposition is also to make the run in behind. And Diego is here for that because this is natural for him to make this kind of run in behind. So that’s why also we decided to get him because this is not a tool for us, yes to attract the opposition but a the end of the day we want to manipulate the opposition to get in behind and to attack the box.”

Diego Rossi gets his first look at Lower.com Field, his new stadium. Credit: Columbus Crew

Nancy has been cautious about rapidly integrating midseason additions into the starting lineup. While wing back Julian Gressel started after two matches following his trade from the Vancouver Whitecaps, he was already familiar with the league. Defender Yevhen Cheberko, who arrived from the Croatian league in early June, only made his first start against Minnesota.

Given that Rossi was in preseason with Fenerbahçe, the expectation was that he might need some time to adjust, but this might have changed.

“Honestly, it could be fast because he’s in good shape,” Nancy said of Rossi. “We were surprised that he was able to sustain the load that we gave him. But at the same time, we have to be cautious because the last I think official game was in May. He played, yes, during the preseason but the preseason is a bit different.”

So far, Nancy hasn’t overwhelmed Rossi with information, choosing instead to let him play in practice and observe his performance with the new team. He plans to discuss concepts and tactics with the player on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Hell Is Real Derby against FC Cincinnati, where Rossi could make his Crew debut.

While Rossi didn’t anticipate returning to MLS so soon after leaving, he’s excited to be back. He’s embracing the new challenge with a new club and has already embraced the experience.

And if he does take the field for Columbus on Sunday, he will be doing so with MLS’s first Black & Gold team.

“It’s going to be different,” Rossi said. “The same colors but it’s nice. The colors are nice, I like them. It’s nice.”