The Crew best Club América 4-1, wins Leagues Cup group

The Columbus Crew closed out Leagues Cup 2023 group play against Club América Monday evening, as both teams aimed for the top spot in the Central 1 group. América, fresh off of a 4-0 win against St. Louis CITY SC, faced a hungry Crew side that had more than a weeks rest. And ultimately it was the Black & Gold who came away with a 4-1 victory led by two goals from forward Cucho Hernandez.

Monday’s match started with some heavy news for fans, as the club announced the departure of midfielder Lucas Zelarayan to Saudi Arabia side Al Fateh SC for an undisclosed transfer fee. Although this came as a surprise hours before the club’s biggest match, arguably in franchise history, there was a game to be played.

Club América began this game on the front foot, when forward Julian Quinones found himself in alone against Crew keeper Patrick Schulte less than a minute into the match. Quinones’ shot forced Schulte into a save, keeping the score level.

In the seventh minute, Hernandez took space in front of him, dribbling at pace towards the América penalty area. Getting around two defenders, Hernandez’s ensuing shot almost found the top corner at the far post, but ricocheted off of the crossbar and out for a throw in.

Just a minute later, forward Christian Ramirez had a shot on goal that just missed the frame high over the goal.

Ten minutes later, Columbus had golden chance to take the lead. Hernandez was able to find Mohamed Farsi on the right with a through ball, before the wing back squared a pass back towards the center of the penalty box to playmaker Alexandru Matan, but the shot went well high over the net.

Club América pinned the Crew in the team’s own defensive half for a stretch. Multiple attacks forced the Black & Gold to play more compact defensively. It wasn’t until the 29th minute when Columbus was caught flat footed on a set piece, leading until the opening goal.

A free kick taken quickly found fullback Kevin Alvarez wide open at the far side of the 18-yard box. A touch to settle and a half volley hit found its way past Schulte and into the back of the net.

Alvarez had a chance to double América’s lead a minute later, but his shot went well wide of the far post.

The Crew answered back in the 41st minute, when center back Steven Moreira found space to make a run into the penalty area. He left the ball to Hernandez who fired home the shot to the far post and found the back of the net.

Columbus almost gave up a goal five minutes after halftime when Quinones slotted home the ball into the back of the net. However, the offside flag saved the Black & Gold from going down 2-1.

A few minutes later, América nearly got a goal from a long-range chip but Schulte was able to track back and make the save to keep the score at 1-1.

Club América put the ball in the goal twice within a span of three minutes, but both goals were called back for offside on Quinones.

The Crew then took the lead in the 69th minute, when Farsi was tripped in the penalty box by goal goalkeeper Luis Malagon. Hernandez converted the penalty kick to put the Black & Gold up 2-1.

New signing Julian Gressel made his Columbus debut in the 71st minute, replacing Farsi. Just 10 minutes into the match, Gressel pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area, crossing it low on the ground for Ramirez to hammer the shot home and give the Black & Gold a 3-1 lead.

In the latter stages of the second half, well into stoppage time, Moreira puts the icing on the cake giving Columbus a 4-1 lead.

The Crew came into the match as the underdog but grabbed all three points and the top spot in the Central 1 group. With that win, the Black & Gold will host the Round of 32 matchup Friday, Aug. 4.

Cucho Brace

Hernandez scored a brace in the win. That puts the Colombian forward at three goals in two games during Leagues Cup play, helping Columbus gain first place in the group.

Tribute to Lucas

Both Hernandez and Ramirez dedicated their goals to Lucas Zelarayan after scoring. Both players replicated moments from Dragon Ball Z, Zelarayan’s favorite show.

What’s next

The Crew is back in action Friday, Aug. 4 to host the knockout round match againstMinnesota United, the Central 2 second place team. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field.