The Crew open to moving Milos Degenek in summer transfer window

Dating back to well before the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, reports emerged from Serbia suggesting that Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek might return to SuperLiga side Red Star Belgrade, where he had previously played for four seasons before joining Columbus. Those reports have escalated in the seven months since, now suggesting Degenek is nearing a return to the club he previously played for four seasons before moving to Columbus.

In speaking with sources close to the club, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publically on the matter, Massive Report can confirm that Degenek could be on the move prior to the close of the summer transfer window on Aug. 2. Once source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the Black & Gold have had some discussions about moving Degenek during this window, although the club was not named.

The reports out of Serbia indicate Degenek’s move would cost Red Star $600,000.

According to these sources, there are indications that both parties find a potential move for Degenek sensible. The player, born in Croatia, has expressed a desire to return closer to his home due to personal reasons. Degenek’s contract with Columbus is in its final year, with a club option for an additional year. Sources have revealed that it is not certain he will be retained due to a change in playing philosophy, meaning this is an opportunity for the Black & Gold and MLS to receive a transfer fee for a player that could potentially leave for free in the offseason.

Degenek joined the Crew from Red Star before the 2022 MLS season, stating at the time the move to join the Black & Gold was driven by a desire for more playing time at the club level, something that was limited under the Belgrade head coach at the time, in order to represent Australia at the 2022 World Cup.

In his first season in Columbus under then-head coach Caleb Porter, Degenek started 24 of the 28 games he played. While the Crew missed out on making the MLS Cup playoffs for a second straight season by two points, Degenek was part of a backline that allowed just 41 goals in 34 matches, tied for the fourth-best mark in the league.

In the offseason, Degenek played in his second World Cup with the Socceroos, starting two of the team’s four games, including the final two matches, as Australia made it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Upon his return to Black & Gold, Degenek had to adjust to a new style of play under new Columbus head coach Wilfried Nancy. Shifting to a back three, Degenek started the 2023 MLS season as a regular starter in the first eight league matches he played before suffering an injury in the opening minutes against Inter Miami in late April.

Recently recovered, Degenek made appearances off the bench in two of the last three matches and started the July 4 game in Miami.

If Degenek were to move, it would leave the Crew with five natural center backs on the roster. After trading captain Jonathan Mensah to the San Jose Earthquakes in the preseason, the Black & Gold began the year with Degenek, veteran Josh Williams, second-year pro Philip Quinton and rookie Homegrown signing Keegan Hughes. With Williams beginning the year out with an ankle injury, Columbus added Gustavo Vallecilla on a season-long loan from the Colorado Rapids. Nancy also moved fullback Steven Moreira to right center back.

Due to injuries along the backline, central midfielder Sean Zawadzki became a makeshift center back, starting each of the last eight games at the position. Williams and Vallecilla are both back from injury as well, giving Nancy options at center back even if Degenk does depart.