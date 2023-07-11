MLS Disciplinary Committee issues punishments to Crew staffers

Saturday’s Columbus Crew match against New York City FC was memorable on many fronts. Center official Sergei Boiko left several Black & Gold supporters with a negative taste in their mouths following his controversial performance on the pitch.

Boiko first made his presence known in the 13th minute carding Pigeons goalkeeper Luis Barraza for time wasting, setting a bizarre tone early. The center official went on to issue 10 more cautions and three red cards to both squads. His decision-making was often controversial, drawing the ire of fans, players, and team officials.

One of those team officials that received discipline is Crew Head Coach Wilfred Nancy.

The often even-keeled coach earned a red card as he protested a call from Boiko in the 87th minute of Saturday’s contest. Nancy made his way onto the field to voice his displeasure and was sent to the showers early as a result. As he was exiting the pitch, the calm Frenchmen kicked the match ball off the padding of the midfield camera and back onto the pitch as the 20,352 in attendance shared their opinion of the decision.

Tuesday evening the Crew announced that Nancy has been fined an undisclosed amount of money for “failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner” and has been suspended an additional match for “irresponsible behavior.” Because of his punishment, Nancy will miss Saturday’s contest on the road against Portland Timbers and the August 20th clash against FC Cincinnati.

However, the Crew boss is eligible to coach during the Leagues Cup contests against St. Louis (July 23) and Club America (July 31).

Fitness and End-Stage Rehab Coach Federico Pizzuto has been suspended two additional matches (3 total) and was fined an undisclosed amount of money for “violent conduct – throwing liquid at or on a match official.”

As Nancy’s drama was playing out, the Crew staffer sprayed liquid from his water bottle at the fourth official.

Per the MLS Disciplinary Committee, Pizzuto will serve his red card suspension on July 15th against Portland. He will serve the remaining two games of his suspension against FC Cincinnati (8/20) and Toronto FC (8/26).