Crew struggle in controversial 1-1 draw with New York City FC

The Columbus Crew put the team’s seven-match unbeaten stretch to the test against New York City FC at home Saturday night. After settling for a point on the road against Inter Miami on Tuesday, the Crew again only got a draw in a second 1-1 scoreline of the year between the Black & Gold and the Pigeons, a match that came with plenty of controversy.

A tense game started to get chippy within the first five minutes when Columbus midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was whistled for a foul three minutes in. Three minutes later, forward Cucho Hernandez was taken down just outside of the 18-yard box, but center official Sergii Boiko waved the Colombian forward up and play continued.

In the 19th minute, Crew defender Steven Moreira traveled from his own defensive half and took on multiple defenders from NYCFC. However, a heavy touch inside the penalty area saw the ball roll off his foot and cleared by the Pigeons.

Zelarayan was shown a yellow card in the latter stages of the first half when the playmaker got on the end of a cleared ball from goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. A City defender drew a foul from Zelarayan, in which the Armenian midfielder did not like after taking a quick throw-in, resulting in the aforementioned caution.

After a scoreless first half, the tension between the Black & Gold and the match official rose, as Zelarayan, Hernandez and Moreira voiced their displeasure with the man in charge, thus resulting in Hernandez receiving a yellow card.

Columbus began the second half on the front foot, kicking the attack into second gear.

Forward Christian Ramirez was fouled just three minutes into the second stanza, but the ensuing free kick was sent over by Zelarayan. City then had a good look on goal, when attacker Gabriel Pereira went one-on-one with Schulte, but fumbled the opportunity resulting in a Crew goal kick.

Controversy with the officiating escalated in the 68th minute when Hernandez was issued a second yellow card for what the referee deemed as a reckless challenge, turning into a subsequent red card. The forward was deemed to have raised his boot too high and made contact with an opposing player.

In the 75th minute, the scoreline was finally broken. A long ball played out wide was brought down and centered to advanced defender Justin Haak. The American brought down the pass and fired a shot by Schulte for the 1-0.

Midfielder Luis Diaz, who missed a good portion of the season due to injury, was fouled sprinting down the near-side touchline by the team bench after coming into the game in the second half. With no action from the officials, the Columbus bench erupted in irritation, leading to head coach Wilfried Nancy being issued a red card for entering the field to confront the referee. Another member of the Crew staff also was given a red card.

With the Black & Gold down a man and two members from their technical area, the light at the end of the tunnel proved to be the shining light they needed in a time of darkness.

During the 12 minutes of second half stoppage time, Homegrown player Sean Zawadzki received a layoff pass from Ramirez and laced it as hard as he could towards the net. The shot headed for the near post, but a deflection off of a defender sent the ball to the back post for the equalizer.

Crew without Wilfried, Cucho

After receiving red cards, both Nancy and Hernandez are set to miss the Black & Gold’s match next weekend against the Portland Timbers. This is, of course, unless the team appeals either of these dismissals.

Controversy everywhere

There were controversial calls all game. Columbus, pleading for multiple handling offenses by the visitors, saw few go the team’s way. Although fighting through adversity, this game has to be ranked among the most controversial in Crew history.

What’s next

The Black & Gold travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Timbers next Saturday. Kick off from Providence Park is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.