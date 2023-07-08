Massive Scouting Report: New York City FC

The Columbus Crew dropped two points this past Tuesday one the road against Inter Miami. Despite playing well enough to win the match, the Black & Gold gave up a late equalizer in the Miami heat to tie 2-2.

Columbus returns to Lower.com Field for the team’s last home match before MLS breaks for Leagues Cup. The Crew will face New York City FC for the second time in just three weeks on Saturday. The two sides previously met in the Big Apple, where the Black & Gold allowed a late equalizer to split the points.

Columbus, unbeaten in the team’s last seven matches, will look to take all three points on Saturday to continue to stay in the conversation at the top of the Eastern Conference. NYCFC, however, is trying to find a rhythm and stay involved in the MLS Cup playoff race.

Let’s take a look at this matchup.

New York City FC at a Glance:

Record: 5-10-7, 25 points

League Form: D, W, D, D, D

Leading Scorer: Gabriel Pereira (6)

Assist Leader: Richie Ledezma (4)

Player to Watch: Gabriel Pereira

Pereira seems poised to be the next big NYCFC star. After joining the club in 2022, the 21-year-old Brazilian has been the lone bright spot for City so far this campaign.

Despite being predominantly left-footed, Pereira spends most of his time on the right wing to allow him to cut inside on his favored left foot. Pereira is a great dribbler and loves to attack his defender 1 v. 1. He also has the ability to play deft through balls and accurate crosses to set up his teammates.

The Crew will have to defend Pereira well, as he is the main source of attacking threat for the Pidgeons.

How New York City FC play:

NYCFC have stuck to the team’s identity despite struggles in 2023. Head coach Nick Cushing plays some version/variation of a 3-4-3, similar to the Black & Gold. In fact, NYCFC and Columbus share many similarities in their game model.

Most obviously, City looks to dominate possession just as much as the Crew. The Pidgeons are fifth in MLS in possession percentage. The team often tries to involve its wing backs in attack and create overloads in the central midfield. This allows the attacking players time to create opportunities in dangerous areas of the field.

Without the ball, NYCFC is more passive than the Black & Gold. City’s Passes per Defensive Action is 12.6, which is relatively average for the league. This indicates NYCFC’s willingness to defend in a mid-block before trying to win the ball back in specific areas of the field. These areas vary with different opposition, but expect the Pidgeons to have a pressing trap in the central areas of the field, similar to the previous meeting with Columbus.

Like most teams the Crew has faced this year, City will look to trap Black & Gold midfielders when they received the ball from the backline, as occurred in the two teams’ previous meeting. You can expect a similar approach on Saturday.

How the Crew can win: