Game Grades: Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

The Columbus Crew entered Saturday’s match against the New York Red Bulls riding a five-game unbeaten streak, earning 13 points in the process. The Black & Gold’s dominant home form continued with a 2-1 win at Lower.com Field.

An early goal in the 19th minute saw Columbus take the lead until the 38th minute, when New York’s Elias Manoel leveled the score. A strike from long range through traffic off a corner kick early in the second half put the Crew up 2-1, but just a minute later goalkeeper Patrick Schulte gave up a penalty that was eventually hit off target.

While the Red Bulls piled on the pressure late, the Black & Gold were able to hang on and get an important three points.

Here is how the Columbus players performed in another home win.

Starters

Patrick Schulte (6) – The Crew’s goalkeeper had three saves but conceded a penalty kick that fortunately went off the post. While Schulte was good at saving the shots and closing down the angles, his play out of the back wasn’t so strong. Many times his passes put teammates under pressure which resulted in a counter attack from New York. His best moment was arguably in the 96th minute, collecting the corner kick that sealed the win.

Sean Zawadski (7) – Zawadski played the first half at right center before moving into his more traditional midfield role in the second half to help the Black & Gold get more control of the game going forward. Zawadski was better in his natural position when he didn’t have to worry as much about the Red Bulls’ press. The connection from the backline tothe strikers seemed much more fluent when he stepped into the role.

Steven Moreira (7.5) – Moreira was active across the backline. Being the central center back in this makeshift back three puts lots of responsibility and Moreira more than showed he handle this with four clearances and two blocked shots. Towards the end of the match, Moreira got tired, but even in added time, he carried the ball up the field to start counter attacks.

Malte Amundsen (7) – Amundsen put in another good performance with seven clearances, two intercepted passes and he won five of six duels. Pair his defensive stats with the 43 completed passes, and it was a good day in the office. The left center back didn’t do anything flashy during the game, but everything that he did do was purposeful and helped the team.

Yaw Yeboah (6.5) – Yeboah had the go-ahead and game-winning goal against New York, although he got a little lucky with the long-range strike. Other than that, Yeboah struggled to impact the game and deal with the Red Bull pressure with a number of turnovers.

Mohamed Farsi (7.5) – Farsi finished the match with one assist and two key passes as he continued to be a key part of the team’s attack on the right win. The 23 year old was up and down the sideline, getting forward to contribute on the scoresheet as well as tracking runners back to defend a cross.

Darlington Nagbe (6.5) – Nagbe was up to his normal standard against New York, working hard defensively as the team’s lone central midfielder and connecting the backline to the front three. He completed 45 of 48 passes to help the team keep 60 percent possession

Alexandru Matan (7) – Matan filled the void of Aidan Morris in the midfield but was higher up the field in this match. Playing as a secondary No. 10, Matan was an important part of the Crew’s attack, completing 91 percent of his passes and setting up the opening goal with a play that came straight off the training ground.

Lucas Zelerayan (6) – Like always, Zlearayan was very involved on the offensive side of the game. But he also shined with his defensive work. Finishing with 31 passes, Zelarayan’s distribution helped to get the ball moving at times when possession was stagnant.

Cucho Hernandez (7) – The Colombian scored the opening goal with a perfect flick from a low cross. The run into space, as well as the run off other Crew attackers, added to the finish. The forward’s work on the offensive side was done there, as the only shot he took was a goal, but his work rate defensively helped the team get three points.

Christian Ramirez (5.5) – Nothing Ramirez did in this game impacted the outcome like he has in previous matches. He did have a few runs to the open space, but other than that it was a relatively flat outing for the forward.

Substitutes

Milos Degenek (6) – Degenek made his return from injury, coming on for the final 15 minutes of the match and played well. He brought veteran leadership to a backline that needed it while holding onto a lead late.

Isaiah Parente (N/A) – Parente came on in the fifth minute of stoppage time to help waste time but didn’t contribute on the field.

Max Arfsten (N/A) – Like Parente, Arfsten was a late substitute to take time off the clock.

Head Coach

Wilfried Nancy (6) – The Black & Gold continue to ride their unbeaten streak after this win. Columbus continued to struggle with the Red Bull press but was able to adjust enough to get the win in the second half. New York dominated long stretches of the match because of this but wasn’t overly dangerous. While the game ended up as a win, it didn’t feel like the dominant style Nancy likes to play and the film can certainly be used before the next game to get better.