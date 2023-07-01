Massive Predictions: Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

Following a 2-0 win against Nashville SC, the Crew continue the 2023 MLS season on Saturday night. The Black & Gold welcome the New York Red Bulls to Lower.com Field.

Coming into the game, the Red Bulls sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 23 points. In the team’s past two games played, New York has scored six unanswered goals, however, coming out of those games with four points. These results come with seven players missing, most notably Homegrown defender John Tolkin, who is out on international duty with the United States Men’s National Team at the Gold, as well as Cory Burke, who is also at the Gold Cup with Jamaica.

For the Crew, Will Sands, who tore his ACL against Nashville earlier in the season, is the only player on the availability report, making the Black & Gold as healthy as the team has been all season.

Can Columbus continue the team’s impressive form against New York? The Massive Report staff gives their predictions for the Black & Gold’s game.

Adam Miller

The Crew looks to stay hot, hosting the New York Red Bulls this Saturday. The Crew is still adjusting to life without Aidan Morris, but could be boosted by the return of some center backs to the lineup to allow Sean Zawadzki to step back into the midfield. Regardless, the Red Bulls will be a tough task for this Black & Gold side due to their contrasting styles of play. Columbus will need to handle the Red Bulls’ pressure and be strong in the counter press in order to win this match.

I think this Crew team has progressed quite a lot from these sides’ first meeting and it will show on Saturday. The Black & Gold will take the lead in the first half thanks to a Cucho Hernandez goal and lead at the break. A three-goal second half will feature another Hernandez goal and a Lucas Zelarayan finish before New York grabs a late consolation goal.

Columbus Crew 3 New York Red Bulls 1

Caleb Denorme

The Crew heads into this matchup on fire, winning four out of the team’s last five matches. The Red Bulls, however, are coming off the back of a 4-0 win against Atlanta United. With the mixture of Columbus being hot and at home, I see the Black & Gold getting a win. It will be interesting to see how the team continues to play without United States Men’s National Team midfielder Aidan Morris, and if the Crew can keep the streak going. I think Lucas Zelarayan will get on the scoresheet, along with Alexandru Matan. We may also see the return of Milos Degenek and Josh Williams, but that is not confirmed.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 0

Nathan Townsend

The Crew is rolling but faces a difficult test in the form of the New York Red Bulls, who are fresh off a 4-0 thrashing of Atlanta United. The Black & Gold faced RBNY all the way back in March, falling 2-1. However, this is a totally different Columbus team that has found its identity and has fully embraced head coach Wilfried Nancy’s style of playing. I expect this to be an open game with plenty of goals, but the Crew’s offensive trio of Cucho Hernandez, Christian Ramirez and Lucas Zelarayan will end up being enough as the Black & Gold.

Columbus Crew 3 New York Red Bulls 2

Patrick Murphy

To me, this is a must-win for the Crew. After the recent games, specifically the victory against Nashville SC last weekend, there can’t be a letdown against a team that, while playing well recently, has struggled most of the MLS season and already fired its head coach. That would be a step back for this team which has taken steps in the right direction.

The Red Bulls are going to do what the Red Bulls do, press high and try and cause issues for the Black & Gold playing out of the back. I will be interested to see if head coach Wilfried Nancy sticks with the back three from the last several matches, who have been in good form and are better in possession, despite other center backs getting healthy.

I think Columbus keeps the streak alive but New York will certainly cause some issues.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 0

Drew McDaniel

Nancy Ball is working well in Columbus. It seems there are 12-13 players that are must-play players and most are under 23. What could go wrong? The smash-and-grab style of play that the New York Red Bulls use may disrupt the Crew but home field advantage will keep the Black & Gold safe from a trap game. Columbus will win, but New York will get a goal to prevent a second straight clean sheet.

Columbus Crew 3 New York Red Bulls 1

Ryan Schmitt

Head coach Wilfried Nancy has done wonders with this team. The past five matches have shown the level that this team can reach with local Academy talent and players willing to work. The Crew is going to win this game against the New Yorl Red Bulls. It will be a tactical masterclass in the 3-5-2 formation, with domination from the opening whistle. But the Red Bulls will get one back off a free kick that shouldn’t have been given up.

Columbus Crew 3 New York Red Bulls 1