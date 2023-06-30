From near relocation to MLS All-Star Game hosts, the Crew has undergone a remarkable transformation

The Columbus Crew has undergone a remarkable transformation in the past six years. It all started with Grant Wahl’s tweet on October 16, 2017, which stated that investor operator Anthony Precourt planned to move the team to Austin, Texas. However, thanks to the efforts of the Save The Crew movement and the acquisition of the team by the Haslam and Edwards families, the Black & Gold remained in Columbus, going on to win the MLS Cup in 2020 and constructing a new stadium and new state-of-the-art practice facility by repurposing the old stadium.

During the announcement of the 2024 MLS All-Star Game in Columbus, MLS commissioner Don Garber acknowledged the remarkable progress made by the club under new ownership, stating, “We have a crowned jewel at Lower.com Field that I think is one of the great soccer stadiums of its size anywhere in the world.” The success and dedication of the fans and the hard work that went into building the team contributed to this achievement.

After initial concerns about the Crew’s relocation, the Haslam and Edwards families, along with the city of Columbus and MLS, ensured that the team stayed in the city while Precourt established his franchise in Austin. Since then, the Crew’s fortunes have turned around. The Black & Gold’s attendance numbers have seen a significant increase, with an average of over 20,000 fans per game and multiple sellouts in 2023.

The Crew’s move to Lower.com Field in the Arena District of downtown Columbus has played a crucial role in their resurgence. The construction of the $314 million stadium propelled the Black & Gold to the forefront of MLS venues. While the team was promised an All-Star Game after the completion of the new stadium, the speed at which it has arrived has been surprising.

“I think is a real testament to the league for believing in us and for us to be able to pull off what we pulled off with this stadium,” JW Johnson, a partner is the Haslam Sports Group, said of getting the All-Star Game in Lower.com Field’s fourth year. “So we’re beyond thrilled and it feels like it will be here tomorrow, which it will be. But we’re really excited about it.”

This announcement of the All-Star Game in Columbus marked a significant milestone for the Crew. The team had previously hosted two All-Star Games, but those were in 2000 and 2005 when the league had fewer quality venue options. Historic Crew Stadium had fallen out of favor as a destination for league events, contributing to the possibility of the team’s move to Austin. However, with the progress made by the Crew and the completion of Lower.com Field, MLS recognized Columbus as a deserving host for the All-Star Game.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who was once made a villain for his support of the potential relocation of the Crew, was back in Columbus to deliver the positive news. He expressed his satisfaction with the city’s achievements.

“We had a lot of work to do to get to where we are today,” Garber admitted on Wednesday. “Having the governor and having the mayor and having the Haslams up on the dias is perfect because they were the ones who worked so hard to get to where we are today. Lower.com Field, one of the great soccer stadiums of its size anywhere in the world and this city deserves to have a great MLS marquee event. This is their third All-Star Game, a bunch of MLS Cups, a bunch of men’s and women’s national team games and Gold Cup matches, and I think Columbus will continue to be one of the epicenter cities of soccer in North America, particularly as there’s so much momentum leading up to the World Cup in ‘26.”

The Black & Gold’s revitalization has not only been off the field but also on it. Head coach Wilfried Nancy has led the team to an attractive style of play that has garnered praise from pundits across the league. With a strong home record and a sitting in a playoff position, the team’s success has attracted attention, and the All-Star Game will bring even more focus to Columbus and what the Crew has accomplished.

“It’s massive,” Black & Gold president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said of getting the All-Star Game in 2024. “And I like using that word because in a lot of ways it’s been used tongue in cheek by our fans. But we know what we’re about in Columbus and we do big things and we like to make big splashes, and this is one of the biggest of all. Obviously we’re trying to win trophies, right? Everyday that’s what we’re working for. But we’re also trying to give experiences to our fans, and the MLS All-Star Game is a signature event where the eyes of the global game are on us. And so whether or not it’s efforts from the city or our ownership group to build this wonderful venue and to invest in the team, it all comes back to give back to the fans in the community. So it means everything.”

The selection of Columbus as the host for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, which is likely to bring one of the world’s top clubs to Lower.com Field as an opponent, signifies the rapid progress and growth of the Crew franchise. It is a testament to the changes and improvements made, reestablishing Columbus as one of the league’s premier cities for soccer.

“Columbus is going to be the epicenter of a lot of soccer over the next number of years,” Garber said, “and next year having the All-Star Game is just the natural evolution of how far the market has come to develop as a soccer city.”