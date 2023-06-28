Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field to host 2024 MLS All-Star Game

The Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field and Columbus, Ohio are set to host the 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, against an opponent yet to be determined. MLS commissioner Don Garber made the announcement at the Huntington Field Club at Lower.com Stadium, stating that the All-Star Game will be broadcast worldwide on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Alongside the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, Columbus will host a week-long celebration of soccer and culture, featuring various concerts, fan events, community programs and additional soccer competitions, including the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

This marks the third time the Crew will host the MLS All-Star Game and the 28th edition of MLS’s midsummer showcase. However, it will be the first time the event takes place at Lower.com Field in the Arena District of downtown Columbus. In 2000, Black & Gold fans witnessed the MLS’s Eastern Conference defeat the West at Historic Crew Stadium, with Crew players Dante Washington and Brian McBride scoring for the winning side. Historic Crew Stadium hosted the 2005 MLS All-Star Game as well, resulting in a 4-1 win for the MLS All-Stars against the English Premier League side Fulham, with former Black & Gold forward Jeff Cunningham scoring two late goals.

“We are pleased to award the 2024 MLS All-Star Game to Columbus, the third MLS All-Star Game for this terrific soccer city,” Garber said in the press release announcing the location of the game. “In just over three years, the Haslams and their partners have built one of the world’s best soccer stadiums, revitalized the Club, and expanded the Crew fanbase. Columbus and Lower.com Field will be a tremendous host for the MLS All-Star Game and festivities.”

Lower.com Field opened on July 3, 2021, becoming the third-ever home of the Crew after the team played matches at Ohio Stadium and Historic Crew Stadium during its first 24 years. The $314 million stadium was constructed by the Haslam and Edwards families, who took ownership of the club in 2019. Lower.com Field has a listed capacity of 20,371, including a supporters section in the north end comprising 3,356 safe-standing seats.

Since its inauguration, Lower.com Field has hosted two United States Men’s National Team matches: World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and El Salvador in 2001 and 2002, respectively. The U.S. Women’s National Team also played a friendly game against Uzbekistan at the venue. In 2021, Lower.com Field welcomed the legendary Mexican side Cruz Azul as part of the Campeones Cup.

Lower.com Field serves as the home stadium for the Crew, who have established a strong presence at the venue in 2023. The Black & Gold boast a 7-1-2 record at home this season and have played in front of eight sellout crowds, including a streak of seven consecutive sellouts, the most in a single season in Crew history. As part of the 2023 Leagues Cup, Lower.com Field will host at least two of the Crew’s matches this summer, with the first against MLS side St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday, July 23, followed by a match against Liga MX’s Club América on Monday, July 31.

“In everything we do, the Crew are dedicated to excellence on the pitch, creating engaging experiences and memories for our supporters and serving as leaders in the community, and hosting the 2024 MLS All-Star Game clearly accomplishes all of those goals,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in the release. “The week-long celebration of soccer at all levels of play is an exceptional opportunity to showcase Lower.com Field, which provides one of the best atmospheres in all of sports and entertainment, the incredible hospitality and growth of the City of Columbus and our passionate fans.”

