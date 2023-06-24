Massive Predictions: Crew at Nashville SC

After conceding in the 94th minute to tie the game against New York City FC last weekend, the Columbus Crew returns home on Saturday night. The Black & Gold welcome Nashville SC for the two teams’ second meeting of the 2023 season.

Nashville comes to Lower.com Field second in the Supporter Shield standings with 35 points from the 19 games this year. Prior to the 1-0 loss to CF Montreal on Wednesday, NSC had not tasted defeat since April 15.

In this second matchup of the year, Nashville will be without forward Teal Bunbury to a lower body injury. However, defender Walker Zimmerman returns from national team duty following the United States CONCACAF Nations League victory.

The Crew is beginning to get players healthy. Defender Josh Williams is off the injury list, however, he is not expected to play in the match. Center back Gustavo Vallecilla is also available. Playmaker Lucas Zelerayan should return for the Black & Gold after two games with the Armenian National team but central midfielder Aidan Morris leaves to go on international duty and represent the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Can Columbus continue the team’s dominance at home against Nashville? The Massive Report staff gives their predictions for Saturday night.

Nathan Townsend

The Crew has been excellent at home, but face a Nashville team that is currently second in the East and beat Columbus convincingly only a month ago. However, the Crew has been a different team at home and, despite losing Aidan Morris to international duty, still seems poised to secure points at Lower.com Field. Expect Columbus to come out firing offensively as Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez both score early before Nashville pulls one back in the second half.

Columbus Crew 2 Nashville SC 1

Grant Miller

The Crew takes on one of the best teams in MLS on Saturday night. In the previous matchup, the Black & Gold played much better than the 3-1 scoreline appeared.

Both teams will be missing some key talent due to international duty in this one but the stars will still be out. Columbus’ attack will find the back of the net but the issues in the backline are still not fully resolved. Expect an exciting but not satisfying draw at home that shows just enough of the difference between a good team and a great team in MLS

Columbus Crew 1 Nashville SC 1

Collin Johnson

The last time the Crew squared off against Nashville, the Black & Gold left the Music City with a 3-1 defeat. On second watch, that match wasn’t nearly as bad as it might have seemed. Aside from two poorly defended corner kicks, Columbus should have grabbed a point in that match.

With Nashville making the return trip to Lower.com Field on Saturday, the Crew will look for revenge. A win will be tough but Nashville will be on short rest (losing in Montreal on Wednesday) while the Black & Gold should have Lucas Zelarayan back. Aidan Morris will be with the USMNT, a pretty big blow to the team’s midfield, but Sean Zawadzki can step into that slot with Gustavo Vallecilla hopefully returning to action. The Crew will capitalize on a tired Nashville side and grab an important win to keep its unbeaten streak alive.

Columbus Crew 2 Nashville SC 1

Adam Miller

The Black & Gold begin life without Aidan Morris, who is away on international duty, as they welcome Nashville to Lower.com Field. The two sides met only five matches ago and were more even than the scoreline suggested. I expect Nashville to sit back and look to counter attack this Columbus side on the road, making this a tricky task for the Black & Gold. However, I think the Crew has enough quality to take all three points in this match. Christian Ramirez will give Columbus the lead heading into the break but Nashville will equalize in the beginning of the second half. Cucho Hernandez will then save the day with a late winner securing all three points for the Black & Gold.

Columbus Crew 2 Nashville SC 1

Patrick Murphy

Crew fans will unhappily remember the last meeting between Columbus and Nashville when a pretty good first half performance from the Black & Gold was derailed by two crucial mistakes on corner kicks. The set pieces haven’t been much of an issue for the Crew other than that game, but that will be something to keep an eye on as Nashville makes its way to Lower.com Field on Saturday night.

This Nashville side has been impressive with a clinical attack and a solid defense. These are two things that travel, as evidenced by Nashville having one of the best road records in MLS. The lack of Aidan Morris, away with the USMNT, concerns me for this game but the health improvements of the Black & Gold are certainly a positive.

I’ve been torn on this game. I think there’s a chance for Columbus to outscore Nashville but that requires breaking down a low-block, which the team has struggled with at times. The return of Lucas Zelarayan will help with that but miss Morris concerns me. I’ll stay on the positive side this week but I don’t have a great read on how this game will play out.

Columbus Crew 2 Nashville SC 1

Drew McDaniel

Last time out against Nashville, Yaw Yeboah scored a banger and then Nashville thumped Columbus on corner kicks. A late-game goal from Hany Mukhtar pilled on the misery for the Crew. Up until that moment when Columbus was desperately attacking, Aidan Morris held Muhktar in check.

The Crew will be without Morris for Saturday’s game while Nashville will be without a couple of their forwards. If Columbus can overcome Morris’ absence, the home side could win this game. The return of Lucas Zelarayan will bolster the attack and provide the breakthrough the Black & Gold need to achieve another home victory.

Columbus Crew 2 Nashville SC 1

Caleb Denorme

Nashville sits second in the Eastern Conference as the team heads to Columbus for Saturday’s clash with the Crew. Earlier in the season, poor marking on corners sunk the Black & Gold on the road and allowed Nashville to take all three points at home. I think this game will be exciting but without many goals. Nashville’s commitment to defend will stifle the Crew’s attack while the Black & Gold defense will get a rare clean sheet. Columbus picks up a point at home.

Columbus Crew 0 Nashville SC 0

Ryan Schmitt

Nashville comes into this game at Lower.com Field as the second-best team in the league and beat the Crew 3-1 the last time these two teams faced. Recently, the Black & Gold have rotated the backline due to injuries and players leaving to go on international duty. I think this game will be energetic, however, the goals won’t come from either team as much as everybody would expect.

Columbus Crew 1 Nashville SC 0