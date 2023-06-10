Predicted XI: Chicago Fire FC

The Columbus Crew travel to take on the Chicago Fire in what many think will be a game full of goals. Both teams have struggled to defend well consistently giving up 24 or more goals each on the season, while the Black & Gold have the highest-scoring offense in the league.

Columbus finally has reinforcements arriving off the injury list. Defenders Milos Degenek, Will Sands and Gustavo Vallecilla are the only players listed on the injury report and are all listed as out. Center back Josh Williams is no longer listed as questionable, but head coach Wilfried Nancy indicated that Williams still needs training time before playing in a match. Midfielders Luis Diaz and Kevin Molino both played half a match for Crew 2 and could be available for this match. While wing back Mohamed Farsi was not on the injury report, it sounds like he is still bothered by a knee injury that led to inconsistent time in training.

Keeping all that in mind, here is how we believe the Crew will line up at Solider Field.

Fresh off the injury report, goalkeeper Eloy Room makes his return to the starting lineup. Room and Patrick Sculte have vastly different playing styles, particularly in distribution. Room’s return should bring some stability to a battered defensive line. Room has significantly more experience than Schulte, which will be helpful in organizing the three center backs, who all lack experience as center backs. If Nancy decides to stay with Schulte in goal, it is due to a preference in his style of play.

With Degenek and Vallecilla out and Williams unlikely to play, it seems probable the three-man backline will be made up of wing back Malte Amundsen on the left, fullback Steven Moreira in the middle and midfielder Sean Zawadzki on the right. Center back Philip Quinton could make a return, but after being pulled for another defensive error leading to a goal in the Colorado match, it is left to wonder where his confidence levels are.

With Amundsen still playing center back, winger Yaw Yeboah will continue to play at left wing back while midfielder Alexandru Matan starts as the right wing back spot. Matan has been a positive player in the attack and Columbus should have confidence going forward. There may be controversy at right wing back as Max Arfsten will want to build on a stellar performance last matchday. Many Crew fans thought Arfsten put together a Team of the Matchday performance with his goal and assist helping the Black & Gold to a 4-2 victory over Charlotte.

Nancy will not change the central midfield duo of Aidan Morris and Darlington Nagbe, especially with Zawadzki playing at center back.

The trident of forwards Cucho Hernandez, Christian Ramirez and playmaker Lucas Zelarayan all earned Team of the Matchday performances last and will start again.