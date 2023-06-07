Anatomy of a Goal: Crew’s Cucho Hernandez, Lucas Zelarayan make magic

Welcome to the Anatomy of a Goal, where each week we dissect one goal (or near goal) from a previous Columbus Crew match. For match 16 of the 2023 MLS season, we take a look at Cucho Hernandez’s 43rd minute goal that gave the Crew a 3-0 lead as part of the team’s 4-2 win against Charlotte FC.

Here is a look at the goal from Columbus’ striker.

The Black & Gold returned to Lower.com Field for a midweek match against the Colorado Rapids. Before Wednesday’s match, the Crew had won just one match in the month of May and was dangerously close to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Columbus survived an early Rapids goal and powered their way to a commanding 3-2 victory that was not as close as the one-goal score-line.

On Saturday the Black & Gold kept the scoring streak alive by quickly capitalizing on a Charlotte FC mistake to score a fifth-minute goal and adding a second in the 21st minute.

Hernandez’s spectacular goal begins with Charlotte in possession of the ball. Former Crew player Harrison Afful attempts a long pass forward to another former Crew player, winger Justin Meram.

Afful under-hits the long pass giving wing back Max Arfsten, who was a late addition to the starting lineup after an injury to Mohamed Farsi, time to get in position to win the ball.

Arfsten easily wins the ball and hits a first-touch headed pass toward central midfielder Aidan Morris.

Morris drops into the Columbus defensive half to receive the ball and finds himself with four options under defense from his former teammate. He can play a drop pass back to Arfsten, turn the ball toward the middle of the field and find central midfielder Darlington Nagbe, carry the ball forward or try a lofted pass forward to Hernandez.

As Afful steps up, Morris lofts the ball over his head toward Hernandez.

Hernandez prepares to receive the ball while Morris continues forward to provide a supporting run.

Hernandez carries the ball a few yards forward while the play develops. Playmaker Lucas Zelarayan and forward Christian Ramirez make runs near the middle of the field while Morris provides an opportunity for a square pass. The Black & Gold’s striker can neither either continue to carry the ball forward, hit a long pass in front of Ramirez, attempt a quick square pass to Morris or make a field-switching pass to Zelarayan.

Hernandez touches the ball around Afful toward Morris and makes a run around the midfielder toward the middle of the field.

Morris steps toward center back Jan Sobociński and quickly cuts toward the middle of the field. Hernandez continues his run around Morris and toward the middle of the field. Ramirez continues forward while Zelarayan angles his run toward the ball.

Midfielder Brandt Bronico steps up to provide aggressive pressure, leaving Morris with four options. He can play a quick pass forward to Ramirez, try a touch pass to Zelarayan, drop the ball back to Hernandez or hit a long drop back go Nagbe.

Morris just gets a touch on the ball and sends a pass toward Zelarayan.

Zelarayan takes a touch toward the sideline while Hernandez makes a run around the opposite side of the No. 10 and toward the goal.

Zelarayan approaches the defensive line at the top of the goal box and must decide what to do next. He can play a touch pass forward to Morris, try a difficult shot on goal, hit a lofted pass over the top to Hernandez or play a curling pass in front of Ramirez.

With Hernandez still outside the penalty box, Zelarayan chips a ball over the top of the Charlotte defense just in front of the penalty spot.

Hernandez has space to run, unmarked into the path of the ball.

He beats everyone and makes a sliding lunge toward the ball as he nears goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Kahlina is unable to react quickly as Hernandez gets a foot onto the ball.

Hernandez’s lofted shot bounds over Kahlina…

…into the back of the net!

Findings: