Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Charlotte FC

After beating the Colorado Rapids 3-2 at home on Wednesday, the Columbus Crew continue a short homestand on Saturday night the visiting against Charlotte FC.

Charlotte enters the game in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, even on points with the Black & Gold. However, CLTFC sits one place below Columbus due to goal differential. Since the last meeting between the two sides, a 1-0 loss for the Crew, Charlotte has gone 4-3 in MLS play, while making it to the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 16.

While the Crown comes into the game with only three players ruled out, Charlotte will certainly miss striker Enzo Copetti and midfielder Kamil Józwiak. Out with a thigh injury, the Copetti has a team-high four goals in 13 starts in 2023. Also out with a thigh injury, Józwiak has two goals and four assists through his eight starts. Both players combine for 30 percent of Charlotte’s goal output this year.

Can the Black & Gold defend home field and defeat Charlotte? Our Massive Report Staff gives their predictions for this game.

Adam Miller

Columbus looks to build off the team’s midweek win against Colorado, welcoming Charlotte to Lower.com Field on Saturday. The Black & Gold played well enough to win but weren’t overly convincing on Wednesday. That being said, I think Charlotte is a different matchup for the Crew and one that favors Columbus. I expect it to be closer than the scoreline suggests, but Columbus to win thanks to goals from Lucas Zelarayan, Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez.

Columbus Crew 3 Charlotte FC 1

Nathan Townsend

The Crew looked back on the right track and hopes to keep that momentum at home facing Charlotte. While CLTFC ended up winning the first matchup at home, the Blackk & Gold looked to be the better team and despite Columbus’ struggles at center back, I expect that to continue. Cucho Hernandez will bag a brace Saturday night as the team pulls away early and never really lets Charlotte into the match.

Columbus Crew 3 Charlotte FC 1

Drew McDaniel

A midweek Crew victory might have given fans hope against Charlotte. Those hopes will quickly be dashed. Columbus will not be able to mark Charlotte’s strikers well enough with a tired and injured defense and the visitors will put two early goals in net and bunker for the final 45 minutes.

Charlotte FC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Grant Miller

Lower.com Field hosts two mid-table Eastern Conference teams Saturday night. The Crew looks for revenge this weekend after Charlotte who came away with all three points in the last meeting. The Black & Gold were in the midst of a four-game unbeaten streak before that loss in Charlotte. Since then optimism has cooled a bit, but an opportunity to earn three points at home can go a long way in lifting spirits in Columbus.

The stars on the Crew are clicking as the summer temperatures rise. Both Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho Hernández were on the Team of the Matchday this week, and with another home game on the precipice, those good vibes should keep on rolling. Hot weather and a sell-out crowd carry the Crew to victory on Saturday.

Columbus Crew 2 Charlotte FC 0

Patrick Murphy

Wednesday’s win against the Rapids was a reminder of what the Crew can do when the team is at its best. It was also a reminder of the defensive frailties of a group that continues the square peg in the round hole approach. The Black & Gold found a bandaid in the second half with a no-center-back approach but that won’t work consistently.

Fortunately for Columbus, Charlotte doesn’t have many of the team’s top attackers which should make life easier for the defense. I do think Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan need to be on top of their game again in this one to ensure three more points at home for the Crew.

Columbus Crew 2 Charlotte FC 1

Caleb Denorme

These are the games the Crew has to win going forward. At home against an Eastern Conference team that is close in the standings, this is an opportunity to put a gap between the. Black & Gold and Charlotte. The last time these two teams met, Charlotte took the game 1-0 at home, but Columbus remains even on points with a game in hand. I think the Black & Gold will get a win at home despite recent defensive struggles. Look out for the tandem of Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan to bag goals in this game.

Columbus Crew 2 Charlotte FC 1

Collin Johnson

Wednesday’s victory was a welcome return to winning after a disappointing few matches. The Crew still gave up too many high-quality chances but the second half was a glimpse into what this team can do when it’s firing on most of its cylinders. Columbus will surely look for revenge against a Charlotte side that legged out a win against the Black & Gold in North Carolina but a win will be tough to come by. Charlotte was one of the first teams that showed the blueprint for how to attack this Crew team so hopefully Wilfried Nancy has a new wrinkle in place. Cucho Hernandez got going against Colorado and I think we’ll see that carry through to Saturday’s match.

Columbus Crew 2 Charlotte FC 1

Ryan Schmitt

To do really well in MLS, you need to win at home and do above average away from home. The Crew need to win at home today. They dropped the points last time they played Charlotte, so these 3 points are important against an Eastern Conference opponent. As long as the Crew plays with composure, the result will be there for the taking. I think the Black & Gold take this match 2-1, a much needed win in a mid-table MLS match.

Columbus Crew 2 Charlotte FC 1